Ex New York mafia boss heaps praises on Donald Trump as US votes: 'He is a gangster'

Notorious former mafia boss-turned-witness Salvatore “Sammy the Bull” Gravano had praised former President Donald Trump and called him a "gangster". In a video, shared on his YouTube account which has over 600,000 subscribers, the ex-mafioso talked about the time he tried to bribe Trump. The former mafia boss said that he preferred Donald Trump over Kamala Harris due to his business acumen.(X/@TiffanyFong_)

“You can’t bribe him. I was in the mob, I tried to bribe him, never worked. Never, never worked. And it was beneficial to him, he just wouldn’t do it,” he said, adding that in Trump's mind, personal financial gain is the "furthest thing".

He said that the Republican candidate, who is the first US president charged with criminal activity, is looking to "straighten the country out."

The former mafia boss said that he did not care if the presidential nominee was a man or a woman and was only focussed on their policies, adding that he preferred Trump due to his business acumen.

"And I don’t care if it’s a man or a woman, whether they’re good-looking, ugly, skinny, fat, I don’t care about none of that — what color they are. I care about their policies. Trump is a businessman, his policies are great, he’s a tough guy,” he said, adding that he will call Trump a gangster.

“He is a gangster. We need a gangster,” he added.

Who is Salvatore Gravano?

Salvatore Gravano worked his way up in the notorious Gambino crime family in New York City to become underboss. However, he struck a deal with the police to testify against his fellow mobsters.

He received a reduced sentence of five years even though he confessed to being involved in 19 murders. He was under the Witness Protection Program and in 2002, he was sentenced to 20 years in prison in New York and 19 years in Arizona on drug charges. He was freed in 2017 and now runs a YouTube channel.