Hawan for Donald Trump? Delhi seer prays for Kamala Harris to lose US election. Watch

Sadhus and priests in Delhi have performed a hawan to pray for the victory of former US president Donald Trump who is contesting against Indian-origin candidate Kamala Harris in the US presidential elections. In videos viral on social media, the sadhus can be seen raising slogans of "Vote for Donald Trump. Make world great again". Spiritual leader Mahamandelshwar Swami Vedmutinand Saraswati was seen performing a hawan to pray for Donald Trump's election victory.(X/@ANI)

Spiritual leader Mahamandelshwar Swami Vedmutinand Saraswati was seen performing a hawan to pray for Trump's victory in the US elections in a viral video.

Saraswati also applied vermillion to photos of the former US president and raised slogans in front of a poster showing Donald Trump, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Robert F Kennedy Jr and Vivek Ramaswamy. The poster had the words “Vote for Donald Trump to save Hindus” written on it.

Take a look at the video here:

The rituals began with the sounding of the conch shell by Saraswati as his followers sat around him holding posters of Trump's face, including a photo of him with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the words "Friend forever" written on the bottom. As the hawan began, Saraswati made offering to the gods in the name of Trump.

‘It’s not about Indian origin'

The video which went viral on social media drew mixed reactions from users who questioned why the spiritual leader was not praying for Kamala Harris' win as she is of Indian descent.

"I never saw any American or European doing anything like this for any Indian leader," said one user while another commented, "Now Donald Trump should immediately call these people to America for election campaign, and if he wins, which is less likely, then he should also make them ministers."

Some users said that Harris' heritage should not limit anyone from supporting who they want to. "It is not just about Indian origin, if someone, despite being of Indian origin, is anti-India and opposes Indians, then a true Indian will oppose him," said a third user.