'Never tried to beat him': MTG seeks Trump cabinet position, lashes out at 'brand-new people' RFK and Vivek Ramaswamy

ByShweta Kukreti
Nov 07, 2024 10:22 PM IST

Marjorie Taylor Greene (MTG), a congresswoman from Georgia, has spoken out in favour of those who stood behind President-elect Donald Trump for years, asserting that they deserve a place in the Republican's future Cabinet more than some of the names being proposed.

Marjorie Taylor Greene emphasized they stood with Trump from the start, mentioning that they “never backed down, never stabbed him in the back, never tried to beat him.”(Getty Images via AFP)
During a panel discussion on the Real America's Voice channel following Trump's victory against Kamala Harris in the 2024 election, MTG was talking about potential candidates for the future administration.

The names include Tesla CEO Elon Musk, former 2024 Republican primary contender Vivek Ramaswamy, and independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr (RFK).

When host Beau Davidson asked the group who all would they like to see in Trump's next Cabinet, Greene stated that they were “brand-new people” and that MAGA supporters like herself who had been backing Trump for a longer period of time should be given preference.

One of Trump's most ardent congressional supporters, Greene was previously speculated to be a candidate for Trump's running mate in 2024, partly because of her allegiance to the former president.

MTG takes veiled shot at RFK, Vivek Ramaswamy

Stressing that MTG would like to see RFK and Ramaswamy on the team “for their strength”, but reminded Trump that the duo attempted to beat him in the presidential race. “I also don't think that we put them in charge of everything,” he added.

She further emphasized they stood with Trump from the start, mentioning that they “never backed down, never stabbed him in the back, never tried to beat him.”

“And there's those of us that have been very loyal. We understand his policies, we support them through and through. And I'd like to see people like us that have done that very much involved,” she remarked.

Trump hasn't spoken out about Greene's possible roles. During his appearance on Election Night on the Real America's Voice channel, former Trump adviser Steve Bannon asked MTG, “Now, is there truth to the rumor that you're going to take over at [Department of Homeland Security]?”

MTG smiled and stated, “I don't know what's going to happen…”

Trump, who has offered cabinet positions to Musk and RFK, has dropped hints that he wants Ramaswamy on his Cabinet if he wins the 2024 race.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to US Election, politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris,Donald Trump,and Joe Biden along with US Election Results Live.
