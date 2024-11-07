Billionaires Buffett, Huang & Bezos, who remained tight-lipped about election, see their wealth balloon after Trump win

While Donald Trump enjoyed the support of the richest person in the world, Elon Musk, there were several billionaires who remained silent during the 2024 US presidential race. However, these billionaires are now reaping the rewards from the election result, with an increase in their wealth as the market surges. Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett(AP)

While many well-known figures publicly supported either Vice President Kamala Harris or Trump, a sizable section of the population, including Larry Page, a co-founder of Alphabet, Jensen Huang, the CEO of Nvidia, and Warren Buffett, the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, did not make any endorsement.

The richest people on the earth have seen a comparable increase in wealth, with the S&P 500 rising 2.5 percent in the last day and the Nasdaq surging 3% when it was confirmed that Trump would win a second term as president.

In fact, Bloomberg's Billionaires Index shows that the daily wealth surge of the top 10 richest people in the world, which includes Musk of CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, Jeff Bezos of Amazon, and Mark Zuckerberg of Meta, reached a record-breaking $64 billion.

Warren Buffett

While AI deepfake makers tried to create avatars of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO's support to either candidates, he steadfastly refused to say whether he would rather be in any camps.

he 94-year-old issued a statement to clarify his stand. “Mr. Buffett does not currently and will not prospectively endorse investment products or endorse and support political candidates.”

Buffett's wealth surged by $7.58 billion, or 6.3%, in the overnight update to November 7, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

His net worth has increased by $28 billion so far this year, bringing his overall valuation to $148 billion. The share price of Berkshire Hathaway has risen by 5.3%.

Jensen Huang

According to Bloomberg's index, the CEO of Nvidia has seen his net worth surge by an incredible $83 billion over the course of this year, and it recently grew by an additional $4.8 billion.

Net wealth of Jensen Huang, the Big Tech CEO who has refrained from endorsing either Red or Blue, rocketed to $127 billion, and Nvidia saw 4% increase today.

Larry Page

Larry Page, a co-founder of Alphabet, saw his fortune soar by almost $5.5 billion as tech stocks recovered due to Trump's lax regulations.

The former CEO of Google, however, remained silent about which contender he would have preferred to be placed in the White House.

Jeff Bezos

The wealth of Bezos, the founder of Amazon, has increased by about $7.1 billion.