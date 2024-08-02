Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway sells Bank of America shares for 12th straight day
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. reaped $779 million selling stock on July 30 through August 1.
Warren Buffett sold shares of Bank of America Corp. for the 12th straight day, trimming his conglomerate’s massive stake in the lender by a total of 8.8% — or $3.8 billion — since mid-July.
In the latest disposals, his Berkshire Hathaway Inc. reaped $779 million selling stock on July 30 through Aug. 1, according to a regulatory filing late Thursday. It still has more than 942 million shares of the Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank worth $37.2 billion, based on the day’s closing price.
Read more: Did you miss ITR filing July 31 deadline? Penalties you need to pay now
So far, Buffett has kept silent about his reasons and intentions while whittling the highly profitable bet — an investment that began when the stock was trading near $5 in 2011. The shares were on a tear in the months before the selling spree — up 31% this year — but the price has since fallen more than 10% to $39.50, bringing it in line with the broader KBW Bank Index.
Read more: Zomato to launch new app called District for 'going-out' business: What is it?
Altogether, the string of disposals constitute Buffett’s biggest pullback from an investment that has long served as a stamp of approval on the leadership of Bank of America Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan, whom the 93-year-old investor has repeatedly praised in public.
The Hindustan Times YouTube channel now has 7 million subscribers. We thank our viewers for their support. Follow the channel for exclusive video news on politics, sports, entertainment & more. Click here.See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.