Zomato to launch new app called District for 'going-out' business: What is it?

Zomato announced launch of 'District,' a new app consolidating "going-out" business, including dining and ticketing for movies and events. This move marks marks Zomato's entry into a broader array of lifestyle services within a single platform. The company's founder Deepinder Goyal, “Today, Zomato and Blinkit are our two large consumer businesses, serving customers' needs at home. However, we also have one of India’s largest 'going-out' businesses, helping our customers discover restaurants for dining out." The logo of Indian food delivery company Zomato is seen on its app on a mobile phone displayed in front of its company website.(Reuters)

“We believe that there is an opportunity to further expand our going-out offering, building on top of our dining-out business. Additional use cases for customers in the going out space include - movies, sports ticketing, live performances, shopping, staycations etc., some of which we have already launched, or are building as we speak,” he added.

With this, Zomato is challenging BookMyShow which currently dominates the growing online movie ticket booking market in India with a 60% share.

Deepinder Goyal said, "Building a one-stop destination app for going-out could be a game-changer for each of these use cases, and we intend to do exactly that with our new District app. If we execute this well, we see going-out becoming the third large B2C business emerging out of Zomato."

Zomato Q1 results

Zomato reported a bigger-than-expected increase in quarterly profit boosted by strong demand for its food and grocery delivery services. The company's consolidated net profit rose to 2.53 billion rupees in the April-June quarter from 20 million rupees a year earlier.