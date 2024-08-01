Adani Enterprises Q1 net profit surges 116% to 1,455 crore

Adani Enterprises reported its Q1FY25 net profit jumped to ₹1,455 crore, growing over two-fold from ₹674 crore in the same quarter a year ago. During the same period, revenue from operations rose 12.5 per cent on-year to ₹25,472 crore. Gautam Adani flagship firm's operating margin during the April-June quarter expanded to 12.18 per cent from 9.92 per cent in the corresponding quarter previous year, it said. Adani Enterprises Q1 results: Adani Enterprises' revenue from the 'new energy ecosystem' swelled to ₹ 4,457 crore in the first quarter.

In a stock exchange filing, Adani Enterprises also said it will transfer its entire food FMCG business, including all associated activities, assets, liabilities, and strategic investments in Adani Commodities LLP, to Adani Wilmar.