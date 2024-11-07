‘Kamala Harris is Hindu by name, not by action’: US leader's big charge

US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, and her policies “oppose Indian interests” despite her Hindu background and Indian heritage, alleged US industrialist and founder of the Republican Hindu Coalition Shalabh Kumar. Vice President Kamala Harris delivered a concession speech after the 2024 presidential election at Howard University(AP)

In an interview with ANI, Kumar said that Harris supports a “free Kashmir” and highlighted concerns regarding her campaign team, which he alleges includes members with pro-Pakistan views. “Kamala Harris is just Hindu by name, but her actions and policies are anti-India. She wants a free Kashmir. 5-7 people in her campaign are pro-Pakistanis,” he said.

Kumar voiced concerns about Harris’s stance, emphasising Pakistan’s current alignment with China and suggesting it poses a serious challenge to both India and the US. He warned that China could leverage Pakistan as a “proxy” to foster instability.

“But, for India and America’s relationships, we are looking forward to a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the two countries. Trump and PM Modi are good friends and hence the next four years are going to be great under the presidency of Donald Trump,” he added.

Kumar also criticised Harris’s position on Kashmir, suggesting her focus on “so-called minority” issues might strain diplomatic ties. He commented that Biden and Harris view Hindus as a majority and radical Islam as a minority, overlooking violence against Hindus in places like Bangladesh and Canada. “Kamala Harris has radical views on Kashmir and India will have to be conscious. They will still raise the issue of so-called minorities, so-called Muslim minorities, every time Joe Biden gets a chance and every time Kamala gets a chance, Kamala will be even more enhanced- Oh, Prime Minister Modi and the BJP in India are persecuting minorities,” he said.

“Forget about what’s happening in Bangladesh. Forget about what’s happening everywhere else. Forget about what’s happening in Canada against Hindus. To them, Hindus are the majority and radical Islam is the minority… Trump’s position on Hindus in India is very, very clear. It has been clear since 2016 when he attended the New Jersey rally on October 15th,” he added.

Trump's take on protecting Hindu minorities

Meanwhile, President-elect Donald Trump voiced his commitment to enhancing ties with India and supporting Hindu Americans just days before the November 5 presidential election.

“We will also protect Hindu Americans against the anti-religion agenda of the radical left. We will fight for your freedom,” Trump said. “Under my administration, we will also strengthen our great partnership with India and my good friend, Prime Minister Modi.”

Trump also condemned the “attacks on minorities” occurring in Bangladesh, where reports indicate Hindu and Christian communities have faced violence from mobs amid ongoing unrest. Speaking out against this violence, Trump stated, “I strongly condemn the barbaric violence against Hindus, Christians, and other minorities who are getting attacked and looted by mobs in Bangladesh, which remains in a total state of chaos.”