Hindu priest suspended in Canada for spreading ‘violent rhetoric’ after Khalistani clashes

A Hindu temple in Brampton has suspended its priest following allegations of his involvement in spreading "violent rhetoric" during clashes at the temple on November 3. The confrontation, which saw protesters waving Khalistani flags, escalated into violent scenes outside the Hindu Sabha Mandir during a consular event attended by Indian officials. A massive crowd gather outside Hindu Sabha Mandir in solidarity with the temple and the community after the Khalistani attack.(ANI)

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown condemned the priest's actions, stating that the vast majority of Sikh Canadians and Hindu Canadians want to live in harmony and don't tolerate violence.

"This is leadership that is helpful. The vast majority of Sikh Canadians and Hindu Canadians want to live in harmony and don’t tolerate violence. Hindu Sabha Mandir President Madhusudan Lama has suspended the pundit who spread violent rhetoric. The Ontario Sikhs and Gurdwara Council denounced the acts of violence at the Hindu Sabha on Sunday night," Brown said in the post on X (formerly Twitter).

"Remember we all have more in common than what divides us. In tense times, we can’t let the agitators fuel the flames of division. The leadership of both Sikh and Hindu communities in the GTA do not want this division, hate and violence. I am asking everyone in the community to not respond to violence and hate. Law enforcement will be there to respond. This is their job. We must continue to be the country where the rule of law is followed," he added.

The incident has been widely condemned, including by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who emphasized every Canadian's right to practice their faith freely and safely. India has also denounced the attack, expressing deep concern about the safety and security of Indian nationals in Canada.

Tensions high in Brampton

Tensions have been high in Brampton since the violent clash. The conflict began when protesters carrying Khalistani flags disrupted a consular event co-organized by the temple authorities and the Indian Consulate. Videos circulating on social media show fistfights and people striking each other with poles on the temple grounds.

This incident is the latest development in the strained relations between India and Canada. The tensions began when Trudeau alleged Indian agents were involved in the killing of Khalistan extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in September last year. India rejected these claims as "absurd".