Hindus in Canada protest against Khalistani attack on Brampton temple

In the wake of a Khalistani attack on a Hindu temple in Canada, over a thousand members of the Canadian Hindu community gathered in Brampton on Tuesday to voice concerns over escalating violence against Hindus in the country. The protest took place outside the Hindu Sabha Mandir, one of Canada’s largest temples, in Brampton on Tuesday.

The protest took place outside the Hindu Sabha Mandir, one of Canada's largest temples, drawing participants from across Ontario in a peaceful rally aimed at demanding safety and accountability.

Organised by the Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA), the protest highlighted a growing sense of vulnerability among Canadian Hindus.

CoHNA shared the rally’s details on X (formerly Twitter), encouraging the Hindu diaspora to stand in solidarity and urging Canadian authorities to address the rise in incidents of targeted violence.

Against Hinduphobia: What are Canadian Hindus demanding?

The protesters said the solidarity rally is being held to pressure Canadian politicians and law enforcement agencies to refrain from further supporting Khalistanis.

The CoHNA highlighted the multiple attacks on Hindu temples across Canada during the Diwali weekend and called to stop the "Hinduphobia" in the country.

"Over a thousand #CanadianHindus have gathered in Brampton to protest against the increasingly brazen attacks on Hindu Temples," the post read.

"Yesterday, during the sacred #Diwali weekend, Canadian Hindu temples, coast to coast, came under attack. We ask Canada to stop this #Hinduphobia now!" it added.

Hindus attacked in Canada by Khalistanis

Several Hindu devotees were beaten and attacked with sticks on Saturday outside the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton by Khalistani extremists, who were seen carrying Khalistani flags.

The attack on the Hindu Sabha temple in Canada's Brampton by Khalistani extremists witnessed widespread condemnation by Canadian politicians, including PM Justin Trudeau, opposition leader Pierre Poilievre, Toronto MP Kevin Vuong and MP Chandra Arya. "Our country's leaders have failed to protect Hindus," Toronto MP said.

India condemns Khalistani attack on Hindu temple

External affairs minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Tuesday that the vandalism of the Hindu Sabha Temple in Canada's Brampton near Toronto by protesters carrying Khalistani flags on Monday was "deeply concerning".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also slammed Sunday's “deliberate attack” outside the Hindu Sabha Mandir.

Earlier on Monday, the Ministry of External Affairs said India condemns the acts of violence perpetrated by extremists and separatists with an expectation that those indulging in violence "will be prosecuted".

'Red line has been crossed': Canadian MP Arya on Khalistani attack.

Canadian Member of Parliament Chandra Arya condemned the violence in a Hindu temple and said that a "red line has been crossed" by Khalistani extremists, highlighting the rise of brazen violent extremism in Canada.

