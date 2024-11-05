Canadian Police sergeant, who attended pro-Khalistan protest outside Hindu temple in Brampton, suspended

Sergeant Harinder Sohi, a Peel Regional Police officer in Canada who was seen participating with the pro-Khalistani groups that launched an attack on Hindus at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton, has been suspended. He was identified in videos of a protest at the Hindu Sabha temple on Sunday. Sergeant Harinder Sohi was was seen participating with the pro-Khalistani groups that launched an attack on Hindus at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton.

Sergeant Harinder Sohi was caught on camera holding a Khalistan flag, while others in the protest chanted anti-India slogans. Following the suspension, Harinder Sohi, an 18-year veteran of the force, reportedly received death threats on social media, prompting the Peel Regional Police Association to offer “assistance and protection”.

Richard Chin, Peel Police spokesperson, said they were aware of the video circulating on social media showing one of their off-duty officers participating in a protest.

“We are aware of a video circulating on social media which shows an off-duty Peel police officer involved in a demonstration. This officer has since been suspended in accordance with the Community Safety and Policing Act. We are investigating the circumstances in totality depicted in the video and are unable to provide further information until such time that this investigation is complete,” CBC News quoted Chin as saying.

Meanwhile, Peel Regional Police asserted that they are taking measures to ensure "peaceful and lawful" planned protests by deploying officers.

Sharing a post on X, the Peel Regional Police wrote, "Officers will be deployed to ensure peace and lawfulness at planned demonstrations. Violence and other criminal acts has no place in our community."

PM Modi slams Canadian govt

Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed Sunday's “deliberate attack” outside the Hindu Sabha Mandir, near Toronto.

"I strongly condemn the deliberate attack on a Hindu temple in Canada. Equally appalling are the cowardly attempts to intimidate our diplomats. Such acts of violence will never weaken India's resolve. We expect the Canadian government to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law," PM Narendra Modi said on X.

Justin Trudeau reacts to violence

His Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau has also denounced the violence.

Peel Regional Police, who cover Brampton, said on Monday that three people had been arrested and charged in connection with protests at a place of worship.

The alleged offences include assault with a weapon and assaulting a police officer.

A day earlier, the Peel Regional Police said the investigators arrested four people related to the protests in Brampton and Mississauga, and included 43-year-old Dilpreet Singh Bouns, 23-year-old Vikas, and 31-year-old Amritpal Singh.

MEA condemns acts of violence

Modi's strong statement came hours after the ministry of external affairs condemned the acts of violence perpetrated by extremists and separatists at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton, Ontario.

“We call on the Government of Canada to ensure that all places of worship are protected from such attacks. We also expect that those indulging in violence will be prosecuted. We remain deeply concerned about the safety and security of Indian nationals in Canada,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in response to media queries regarding violence in Brampton.

"The outreach of our Consular officers to provide services to Indians and Canadian citizens alike will not be deterred by intimidation, harassment and violence," he added.

The incident sparked widespread criticism in and outside Canada. Canadian opposition leader Pierre Poilievre condemned the attack on the Hindu Sabha temple, calling it "completely unacceptable."

Canadian member of Parliament Chandra Arya also condemned the attack on the temple and said that a "red line has been crossed" by Khalistani extremists, highlighting the rise of brazen violent extremism in Canada.

India-Canada diplomatic row

The recent attack adds to a string of similar incidents documented in recent years, underscoring a distressing trend of religious intolerance.

The ties between India and Canada have taken a sharp downturn following Canadian leaders making allegations without providing evidence about an assassination on their soil.

The bilateral ties soured after Justin Trudeau alleged in the Canadian Parliament last year that he has "credible allegations" of India's hand in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

India has denied all the allegations, calling them “absurd” and “motivated” and has accused Canada of giving space to extremist and anti-India elements in their country.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was designated a terrorist by India's National Investigation Agency, was shot and killed outside a Gurdwara in Surrey in June last year.

(With inputs from agencies)