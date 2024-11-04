Menu Explore
PM Modi condemns Brampton temple attack, asks Canada to ‘uphold rule of law’

ByShishir Gupta
Nov 04, 2024 08:04 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condemned the attack on Hindu temple in Canada.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condemned the attack on a Hindu temple in Canada. 

“I strongly condemn the deliberate attack on a Hindu temple in Canada. Equally appalling are the cowardly attempts to intimidate our diplomats. Such acts of violence will never weaken India’s resolve. We expect the Canadian government to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law,” the prime minister posted on X.

The strong condemnation by the prime minister comes after the Hindu Sabha temple in Canada's Brampton came under attack by pro-Khalistani extremists. 

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi(PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi(PTI)

