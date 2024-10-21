Indian envoy to Canada calls Nijjar charges 'politically motivated,' blames Trudeau for strained bilateral ties

Recalled Indian High Commissioner to Canada, Sanjay Kumar Verma, on Sunday denied all allegations made by Ottawa regarding his involvement in the killing of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar and accused Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of destroying the ties between the two countries. Canada's PM Justin Trudeau (REUTERS)

Verma said that Canada has not shared a “shred of evidence” with India concerning the case, stressing that Ottawa's charges against Indian diplomats are “politically motivated”

In an interview with Canadian broadcaster CTV aired on Sunday, Verma dismissed Ottawa's accusations regarding the Indian government's involvement in targeting specific individuals in Canada. The interview took place amidst heightened tensions between India and Canada concerning the murder investigation.

This follows Canada designating the High Commissioner and five other Indian diplomats as “persons of interest” in the killing of NIA-designated terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. In response, India strongly condemned and recalled six diplomats, including Verma.

"We needed to see some evidence based on which we can converse with our Canadian counterparts. Unfortunately, not a shred of evidence has been shared with us. Any evidence shared has to be legally acceptable,” Verma said

Firmly rejecting the allegations, New Delhi announced on Monday the recall of High Commissioner Verma and five other diplomats from Ottawa while expelling six Canadian diplomats from India. In response, Canada expelled the Indian envoy and five other diplomats, accusing Indian agents of involvement in "homicides, extortion, and violent acts" targeting pro-Khalistani supporters. India has dismissed these accusations.

Verma said that India operates under the rule of law and noted that any evidence deemed acceptable in Canadian courts would also hold validity in Indian courts, asserting that evidence is crucial. "Unfortunately, we have not got anything from Canadian officials which can lead us to a better spot," he said.

He also condemned Nijjar's murder, saying, “Any murder is wrong and bad. I do condemn, and that is what I have said in many interviews. Let's get to the bottom of the issue.”

When asked about Canadian officials expressing a desire to visit India to share evidence in the case, he mentioned that they intended to depart for India on October 8 and submitted their completed visa application form that same day. "Visas needed to be affixed for any delegation," he explained, adding, “For any government delegation to travel to another country, you need an agenda to go by. There was no agenda at all.”

"There was no agenda shared with us. The agenda was shared at the last minute, I believe, after the flight would have departed," he added.

Verma further said, “I think it was pre-planned. They knew that visas could not be issued in half an hour or in an hour, and therefore, they did it. I think it was absolutely politically motivated.”

India-Canada relations

Relations between India and Canada deteriorated after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged in the Canadian Parliament last year that there were "credible allegations" regarding India's involvement in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

India has dismissed these allegations as "absurd" and "motivated," accusing Canada of providing a platform for extremist and anti-India elements within its borders.

Nijjar, who was designated a terrorist by India's National Investigation Agency in 2020, was shot dead outside a Gurdwara in Surrey in June of last year.

On Monday, India expelled six Canadian diplomats and withdrew its envoy following Canada's designation of the Indian ambassador and other diplomats as "persons of interest" in the investigation into Nijjar's killing. India condemned Canada's actions as "preposterous" and part of the political agenda of the Trudeau government. In response, Canada also requested that six Indian diplomats leave the country, citing evidence of a growing campaign against Canadian citizens.

(With inputs from agencies)