S Jaishankar reacts to Khalistani attack on Hindu temple in Canada: 'Deeply concerning'

External affairs minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Tuesday that the vandalism of the Hindu Sabha Temple in Canada's Brampton near Toronto by protesters carrying Khalistani flags on Monday was "deeply concerning". The attack on the temple at a time of escalating diplomatic tensions between India and Canada. External affairs minister S Jaishankar speaks at the inauguration of a new Consulate General of India in Brisbane on Monday. (PTI)

Videos posted on social media appeared to show people hitting each other with flagpoles and throwing punches in the Toronto suburb of Brampton.

"What happened yesterday at the Hindu temple in Canada was obviously deeply concerning," news agency Reuters quoted S Jaishankar as saying in the Australian capital Canberra while he was on an official visit.

The incident has increased tensions between Canada and India, and between Sikh separatists and Indian diplomats.

Earlier on Monday, the Ministry of External Affairs said India condemns the acts of violence perpetrated by extremists and separatists with an expectation that those indulging in violence "will be prosecuted".

The ministry also said in a statement that New Delhi remains “deeply concerned” about the safety and security of Indian nationals in Canada.

"We condemn the acts of violence perpetrated by extremists and separatists at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton, Ontario yesterday. We call on the government of Canada to ensure that all places of worship are protected from such attacks," MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal was quoted as saying in the statement.

"We also expect that those indulging in violence will be prosecuted. We remain deeply concerned about the safety and security of Indian nationals in Canada. The outreach of our consular officers to provide services to Indians and Canadian citizens alike will not be deterred by intimidation, harassment and violence," he said.

Protesters carrying Khalistani flags clashed with people at the temple, triggering condemnation by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who said every Canadian has the right to practise their faith freely and safely.

On Sunday, Peel Regional Police said a protest occurred at the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton and unverified videos circulating on social media appeared to show demonstrators holding banners in support of Khalistan, Canadian Broadcasting Corporation reported.

Two Hindu temples were also vandalised in Canberra last month, which Australian foreign minister Penny Wong said was upsetting for members of the Indian community.

“People across Australia have a right to be safe and respected, people also have a right to peaceful protest, people have a right to express their views peacefully,” she told reporters.

“We draw a line between that and violence, incitement of hatred or vandalism,” she added.

Wong said Australia had expressed its views to India about Canada's allegations over the targeting of Sikh separatists, and Canberra respected Canada's judicial process, Reuters reported.

S Jaishankar said it was unacceptable that Indian diplomats had been placed under surveillance by Canada.

“Canada has developed a pattern of making allegations without providing specifics,” he said.