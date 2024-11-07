Vivek Ramaswamy defines why Trump won by ‘largest margin of any President in modern history’

Vivek Ramaswamy, former Republican presidential candidate for the 2024 election race, eventually showered his support for the now President-elect Donald Trump after dropping out of the political contest earlier this year. Shortly after switching his position in the headlines, the Indian-origin entrepreneur was seen making campaign stops with the MAGA leader, favourably being considered one of the people’s favourite picks for Trump’s running mate. However, that wasn’t meant to be. Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump and businessman and former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy attend a campaign event sponsored by conservative group Turning Point Action, in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. October 24, 2024. (REUTERS)

The American entrepreneur was also one of the many sources who channelled the 16th-century reputed seer Nostradamus while predicting the outcome of the 2024 US election before the November 5 outcome. The self-funding entrepreneur reshared a previously posted viral video from last year on Wednesday, wherein he predicted the electoral landslide. “Mark my words. I predict a 1980-style, 1984-style landslide election in this country,” he originally said at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) 2023. Ramaswamy revisited his “favourite prediction”, which became a reality after Donald Trump decisively triumphed with 292 electoral college votes favouring him in this presidential race.

Indian-American Vivek Ramaswamy on why Trump won the presidential election

Hours later, he followed up with another tweet on X, formerly Twitter, delving into how Trump has finally fulfilled his yesteryear prediction. “Here’s the reason why Donald Trump won by the largest margin of any President in modern history,” he began in a new social media post. Declaring the Republican leader an “American badass,” Ramaswamy noted, “He’s not an ideologue. He’s not a policy wonk.”

“They tried to DQ him, jail him, kill him (twice). None of it worked. Our self-appointed “betters” in the media misunderstood him, underestimated him, doubted him.” Ramaswamy applauded Trump for not misunderstanding, underestimating or doubting himself despite all the challenges in his way.

Briefly describing scenes from Trump's election night watch party at Mar-a-Lago, he added, “As everyone at Mar-a-Lago celebrated around him last night, I watched him unfazed, with full conviction that he was exactly where he was destined to be.”

Likening Trump to the nation, synonymously relating his comeback to the “American comeback,” Ramaswamy wrote, “He’s just like our nation in that way. We’ve always believed it was our manifest destiny to be exceptional, to be the greatest nation on Earth, to show the world what’s possible for humanity to achieve, even when other countries doubted us. Some still do today.”

He concluded, “But they’re wrong. Trump’s comeback is the American comeback. Our nation deserves a badass Commander-in-Chief right now & that’s exactly what we got. Funny how well our democracy actually works.”

Vivek Ramaswamy's position in Donald Trump's cabinet?

As an outspoken Republican presence, Ramaswamy has long aligned himself with Trump. Although his recent heartening statement again reflected his role as a key supporter of the president-elect, it remains to be seen if the former first-time presidential candidate’s influential identity will earn him a spot in Trump’s new administration. Speculations for the same are at an all-time high, given Trump’s previous allusions to considering him for a cabinet position.

Even though Elon Musk’s recent public outings with Trump noticeably overshadowed Ramaswamy’s, Bloomberg reported in March that after ruling out his rival-turned-ally as his running mate, the POTUS was considering the Indian American to lead the Department of Homeland Security.