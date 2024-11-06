MAGA feels The View may have caused Kamala's fall: Here's what happened

Kamala Harris’s recent interview on ABC's The View may have marked the downfall of her campaign. When asked if she would have handled anything differently than President Joe Biden over the past four years, she responded, “There is not a thing that comes to mind. Not a thing.” This was quickly seized upon by political opponents and replayed by Trump’s team, who used it to highlight Harris’s alignment with Biden’s policies. Kamala Harris's recent comments on ABC's The View highlighted her alignment with President Biden, failing to resonate with voters facing economic challenges. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP)(AFP)

The comment was made at a time when gas, groceries, and housing costs were all on the rise, and voters felt left out by the administration’s attitude toward these matters. As for the national mood, which is discontent with the economic burden and the Biden administration and foreign policy, such as the Ukraine-Russia war, assumed to have contributed to inflationary pressures, Harris failed to chime in.

ALSO READ| 5 factors that helped Trump win - Elon Musk, assassination attempt, taking inspiration from Narendra Modi and more

Within her own party, Harris also struggled and…

While Biden faced internal criticism on topics like immigration and student debt, Harris failed to effectively reach the Democratic base, especially progressives. Her record as a prosecutor was a sticking point; policies from her time as attorney general, including her support for strict penalties and tough-on-crime stances, were viewed as disproportionately targeting communities of color. Although she positioned herself as a “progressive prosecutor,” her approach seemed out of touch with the party's evolving views.

The Israel-Palestine issue further complicated her campaign. Harris’s support for Israel’s “right to defend itself,” though consistent with Biden’s stance, disappointed pro-Palestinian activists and added to the perception that she lacked bold, independent leadership.

ALSO READ| US Election results analysis: 5 factors that led to Kamala Harris' loss

Hariss’s inability to appeal to both the moderate and left-wing bases and the lack of contrasting Biden doom the the candidate’s chances in a highly polarized election in which Trump has more advantages.

On the other hand, former President Donald Trump maintained a strong campaign throughout the year with Elon Musk by his side.