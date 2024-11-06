5 factors that helped Trump win - Elon Musk, assassination attempt, taking inspiration from Narendra Modi and more

Donald Trump claimed victory in the 2024 US presidential election, defeating Kamala Harris after a fierce campaign. His return to the Oval Office marks a stunning political comeback, four years after leaving office. “America has given us an unprecedented and powerful mandate,” Trump touted. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024 congratulated Donald Trump for his historic election victory to become the 47th President of the United States. (PTI Photo) (PTI11_06_2024_000187B) *** Local Caption *** (PTI)

So, how did the now-elected POTUS make this comeback? Trump’s success can be a combination of strategic alliances, public support following back-to-back assassination attempts, targeted public relations campaign, perceived weaknesses in his opponent, and a resonant stance on immigration and anti-“woke” policies.

Here’s a look at the five key factors that helped Trump for the second term

Elon Musk endorsing Trump

Elon Musk, CEO of X (formerly Twitter), became an influential ally in Trump’s campaign, directly contributing over $119 million to Trump’s America PAC and regularly amplifying pro-Trump content.

“I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery,” the Tesla boss posted on X following the POTUS' Buttler assassination attempt.

To put it through X, accounts which had been banned for right-wing extremism got to be created again and thus greatly increase Trump’s online presence besides supporting narratives antithetical to Harris. It is the collab that helped to share the stories that could improve the image of Trump as the leader even after being the criminal.

Impact of the double ‘assassination attempt’ on public perception

In July 2024, Trump survived an assassination attempt at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where a gunman fired several shots, killing one supporter and critically injuring two others before being taken down by the Secret Service. One bullet even grazed Trump's ear.

Public opinion swayed as many interpreted the attempt as evidence of a “deep state” targeting him. As Trump continued to campaign undeterred, his base became more motivated, seeing his survival as a testament to his strength. This gave Trump’s image an edge, especially among voters who valued security and viewed him as the only candidate who could “drain the swamp.”

PR stunts and connections with the ‘common man’ by becoming a…

In a series of carefully orchestrated PR stunts, Trump presented himself as a champion of the working class, drawing inspiration from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s famous 2014 “Chaiwala” campaign.

Trump served fast food at McDonald’s and even posed as a garbage collector, were designed to show him as an “everyman” figure, empathizing and becoming an “American Hero”.Blue-collar workers who appreciated his hands-on approach and saw these gestures as authentic connections with their struggles.

This counters the notion of Trump as the billionaire, out of touch with the middle Americans, which placed him squarely in the middle of the average American’s problems.s.

Kamala Harris a weak opponent than Joe Biden

Kamala Harris, who entered the race after President Joe Biden’s endorsement, initially enjoyed a boost in popularity. However, as the campaign progressed, she struggled to maintain momentum and failed to clearly articulate her positions on key issues. Her role as the administration’s “border czar” left her vulnerable to Trump’s criticisms on immigration.

Trump seemed to target her perceived inaptitude to handle the crisis from the south well, resulting in consistent blame of her for border-related affairs. A lack of aggressive adaptability was obvious in Harris who failed to actively counterargue in debates or interviews as Trump went on after slaseshes.

Anti-immigration and anti-“woke” message resonating with voters

A defining aspect of Trump’s campaign was his continued emphasis on restricting illegal immigration and criticizing progressive or “woke” policies. Trump’s “America First” message, which highlighted issues like job security for Americans and the need for stronger borders, struck a chord with many voters.

The 47th POTUS targeted what he called Harris’s “soft” stance on immigration, attributing job losses and safety concerns to her approach. Trump also emphasized his opposition to “woke” policies that he argued undermined traditional American values, using terms like “law and order” and pledging to protect free speech rights.