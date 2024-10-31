Donald Trump copies Narendra Modi's Chaiwala strategy to turn into Garbage man to grab 2024 mandate

Last week, former US President Donald Trump was serving customers at McDonald's, and yesterday, he turned into a ‘Garbage man’. All in “honour” of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Donald Trump's recent stunt involving a garbage truck aimed at Joe Biden mirrors Modi's 'Chaiwala' strategy.(File Images)

However, those who have been following Indian politics for a long feel Trump's PR strategy is very close to his friend Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 2014 winning ‘Chaiwala’ (tea-man)' campaign that helped him win the high stake election.

Trump enters Wisconsin in a MAGA garbage truck

Trump recently staged a political manoeuvre in Wisconsin by riding into a “big-beautiful” campaign-themed MAGA garbage truck in his motorcade “in honour of Kamala and Joe Biden.”

ALSO READ| Donald Trump rides garbage truck to draw attention to Biden remark

During this display, Trump took a jab at Biden, who had called Trump supporters as “garbage.” “How do you like my garbage truck? This truck is in honour of Kamala and Joe Biden,” Trump quipped from the passenger seat of the truck, which bore MAGA stickers and the Trump flag. Soon after, Trump’s campaign shared photos of him inside the truck.

On Wednesday, Vivek Ramaswamy was also lensed hooning on the back of a garbage truck in Charlotte, North Carolina. Ramaswamy, who endorsed Trump after exiting the presidential campaign, waved to fellow supporters wearing a yellow reflective vest.

Trump trying to frame himself as the champion of overlooked Americans

Trump's campaign seized on the initial perception, turning it into a narrative of insulted supporters and echoing the Bharatiya Janata Party's classic stroke of turning opposition barbs into election opportunities.

BJP has often turned political slams into slogans or symbols to strengthen their narrative and appeal to the public, like BJP’s transformation of a jibe by opponents calling Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “Chaiwala” (tea-seller) into a campaign motif that immensely resonated with everyday citizens.

ALSO READ| White House jumps to defend Biden ridiculing Trump fans as ‘garbage; fumed Republicans say 'There's no way to spin it'

By celebrating this perceived insult, Modi's campaign built a narrative of humility and relatability, reaching a large swath of Indian voters who identified with his modest roots. Similarly, the BJP has also turned criticisms regarding their Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) into a conversation about national security and integrity, driving a huge support pool even amid backlash.

How Biden's ‘garbage’ comment is biting Democrats

The White House said that the president did not say this regarding Trump supporters and shared a transcript with a statement, which said “supporters” was corrected to “supporters” and that Mr. Biden was talking about Hinchcliffe and the joke.

“And just the other day, a speaker at his rally called Puerto Rico a ‘floating island of garbage.’ Well, let me tell you something. I don't — I — I don't know the Puerto Rican that — that I know —or a Puerto Rico, where I'm fr— in my home state of Delaware, they're good, decent, honorable people. The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporter's — his — his demonization of Latinos is unconscionable, and it's un-American. It's totally contrary to everything we've done, everything we've been,” White House statement read.

VP Kamala Harris also tried to distance herself from the Biden comment, saying, “First of all, he clarified his comments, but let me be clear: I strongly disagree with any criticism of people based on who they vote for.” Yet, the Trump campaign has continued to amplify Biden's remark, drawing parallels to 2016 when Hillary Clinton referred to some Trump supporters as a “basket of deplorables.”

Biden's ‘garbage’ comment

Biden's recent comment originated from his response to a racially charged joke made by podcaster and comedian Tony Hinchcliffe at a Trump rally in New York City, where Hinchcliffe called Puerto Rico a “floating island of garbage.”

ALSO READ| 'Garbage': Biden slams Trump supporters after comic insults Puerto Rico

To which Biden responded, “The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters. His demonization of Latinos is unconscionable, and it’s un-American. It’s totally contrary to everything we’ve done, everything we’ve been.”

Notably, just days before the Indian Prime Minister's brief visit to the States, Trump said he will meet with Modi. However, later that week the India Government later denied there was a “specific meeting at present” with the ex-prez.