New disturbing Trump assassination requests addressed to Ronald Reagan's would-be assassin on Secret Service's radar

The Internet appears to have “a job” for former President Ronald Reagan’s would-be assassin John Hinckley Jr, who shot him in the 80s. Not everyone has been on board with President-elect Donald Trump’s political comeback through this year’s high-stakes election. As a result, some have resorted to doubling down on unsettling rhetoric, which saw a jarring surge in assassination requests on social media after the presidential results poured in. Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump takes the stage to address supporters at his rally, at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., November 6, 2024. (REUTERS)

X users have seemingly enlisted the attempted assassin to take a shot at endangering Trump’s life. Hours after the reelected US president won the 2024 election, a great number of people charged to the SNS platform. As per TMZ, these heinous requests came up after Hinckley shared a link to his community website on Tuesday, November 5. The would-be assassin who took a swing at claiming Reagan’s life in 1981, opened fire outside the Washington Hilton Hotel in DC. However, his recent social media update saw him promoting his new music, which ultimately offered a platform for these unwarranted pleas.

Also read | How US Media covered Trump victory? Meltdown at MSNBC, Fox sings eulogies

X users enlist Ronald Reagan's shooter to assassinate Donald Trump after 2024 election win

The troubling requests see X users urging him and saying, We need you more than ever John.” Hailing him a “hero,” other responses recorded a person claiming that he and his pals “can pool some cash together for an important job for” Hinckley. Another chilling message catches a user saying, “...all very big fans of your early work you should definitely go back to that now more than ever.”

The 78-year-old president-elect has already been the target of two unforeseen assassination attempts during this year’s presidential campaign. The major security lapse ultimately put the concerned authorities under scrutiny, kicking off a chain of internal investigations, personnel shakeups and whatnot. On top of that, Trump even addressed Hinckley’s case after he was granted conditional release in 2016.

Also read | Imprisoned Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs can still vote in 2024 election, here's how

The MAGA leader voiced his concerns about it at the time, noting that the shooter “should not have been freed.” After the infamous shooter made the news for the incident in the 80s, he was sent to a psychiatric institution for three decades. He appears to have switched his ways around and is not deemed a threat. For his part, Hinckley even condemned Trump’s first would-be assassin, Thomas Matthew Crooks, who took a shot at his life in July at a Butler, Pennsylvania, rally. Reagan’s shooter wrote on X, “Violence is not the way to go. Give peace a chance.”

With the rising number of X requests urging the man to pull a history repeat, a Secret Service source eventually told TMZ and The Mirror US, “We are aware of the social media posts but we are not commenting on matters of protective intelligence.”