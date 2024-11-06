Trump creates history by becoming first convicted criminal to win presidency; Check out other historic US election wins

In a moment of historic significance for American democracy, former President Donald Trump defeated Vice President Kamala Harris to retake the White House. Trump will be the first US president to serve in office while facing indictment. Earlier this year, he was found guilty on 34 felony counts.

As the count continues in certain crucial states, CNN reports that his predicted victory in battleground Wisconsin put the Republican ahead by 276 electoral votes.

Trump reversed Pennsylvania's 2016 column on his path to winning the “blue wall” by winning the state's 19 electoral votes, four years after Democrat Joe Biden triumphed in the poll. From 1948 till now, no Democrat won the presidential election without taking over Pennsylvania. One more positive development for Trump's fellow Republicans is that the party has secured majority control of the Senate.

In American history, Trump's 2024 political comeback is regarded as themost impressive oneas he facedseveral criminal charges, two presidential impeachments, and a criminal conviction.

In more than a century, Trump will become the second American president to win twonon-consecutive terms since 1897.

Now, let's have a look at some more historic victories from the 2024 election.

Trump first convicted felon to hold office

Trump will be the first US president to serve in office while facing indictment. Earlier this year, he was found guilty on 34 felony counts. While Trump was found guilty in New York in May, he has not yet received a sentence and his trial is set to take place November 26.

Despite Trump's massive victory on Tuesday, the US witnessed some other historic wins in the 2024 election, with Senate welcoming the first Korean American and Congress having the first openly transgender member.

For the first time ever, two Black women will hold the same Senate seat. Additionally, Delaware will have a female senator for the first time in its history.

Also Read: Is Donald Trump eligible to run for president again in 2028 after his massive US win? Here's what 22nd Amendment says

Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del.) and Maryland Democrat Angela Alsobrooks

They are expected to win their Senate seats, making history as the first two Black women to hold the office at the same time.

Both women's achievements are historic: Alsobrooks is the first Black person to get elected in Maryland, while Blunt Rochester is the first Black person and first woman to win a Senate seat in Delaware.

“Delaware, thank you from the bottom of my heart,” Blunt Rochester tweeted.

Andy Kim

In New Jersey, Rep. Andy Kim won the Senate race by a wide margin.

Following his arrival in Washington as immigrant son in January, he will become the first Korean American and the third youngest member of the chamber.

Pamela Goodwine

Pamela Goodwine won her election to the state Supreme Court. Earlier, she held the title of becoming the first Black woman to serve as a district judge in Lexington, Kentucky, and as a circuit judge in the state.

Shomari Figures

Shomari Figures easily won his congressional election, the seat previously occupied by Republicans.

Sarah McBride

Sarah McBride will be the first openly transgender member of Congress. She was a progressive who contested on issues that affected families and workers. Her time in Washington coincides with Republican attempts to restrict the rights of Americans who identify as LGBTQ+.

Monroe Nichols

State lawmaker Monroe Nichols defeated a longstanding Tulsa county commissioner to win the city of Tulsa, Oklahoma, mayoral election.

“It’s been a long time coming, and tonight, we made history,” Nichols said in a victory speech.