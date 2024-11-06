Pennsylvania election: What exit polls say on Trump vs Harris contest? 15 points

US election results: Republican candidate Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris are neck and neck in the crucial state of Pennsylvania. By 9.11 am IST, Trump had bagged 51 percent of votes. Harris was not far behind with 48.1 percent votes in her kitty. US election: Donald Trump was also more popular with white women voters. He won 50 percent. Kamala Harris won 48%.(AFP)

Meanwhile, preliminary results from an exit poll conducted by Edison Research suggested Kamala Harris won 55% of women voters in Pennsylvania; Trump won 43%.

Donald Trump won 55% of white voters in the state whereas Harris won 44%. He also won 59% of white men voters in Pennsylvania; Harris won 39%.

Trump was also more popular with white women voters. He won 50 percent. Kamala Harris won 48%.

Harris won 48% of voters aged 65 in Pennsylvania; Trump won 51%.

Trump wins 53% of voters aged 45 in Pennsylvania; Harris wins 46%. Trump's share is down 3 percentage points from a 2020 exit poll. Harris wins 53% of voters under age 45 in Pennsylvania; Trump wins 44%. Trump's share is up 7 percentage points from a 2020 exit poll. Trump wins 57% of voters without a college degree in Pennsylvania; Harris wins 41%. Trump's share is up 3 percentage points from a 2020 exit poll. Harris wins 60% of voters with college degrees in Pennsylvania; Trump wins 38%. Trump's share is down 4 percentage points from a 2020 exit poll. 48% of voters in Pennsylvania said they had a favorable view of Trump, compared to 47% who said so in Edison Research's 2020 exit poll. 50% viewed him unfavorably, compared to 52% in 2020. 45% of voters in Pennsylvania said they had a favorable view of Harris, compared to 50% who said the same of Biden in Edison Research's 2020 exit poll. 54% viewed her unfavorably, compared to 49% who viewed Biden that way in 2020. 31% of voters in Pennsylvania said the economy mattered most in deciding how to vote in the presidential election. 12% said immigration, 15% abortion, 31% the state of democracy, 3% foreign policy. 49% of voters in Pennsylvania said their family's financial situation was worse off than it was four years ago, compared to 16% who said so in Edison Research's 2020 exit poll. 22% said they were better off than they were four years ago, compared to 43% in 2020. 28% said their financial situation was unchanged. 73% of voters in Pennsylvania said they think democracy in the U.S. is threatened. 25% said it is secure. 59% of voters in Pennsylvania said they didn't have a college degree, compared to 60% in Edison Research's 2020 exit poll. 41% had a degree, compared to 40% in 2020. 53% of voters in Pennsylvania were women, compared to 53% in Edison Research's 2020 exit poll. 47% were men, compared to 47% in 2020. 82% of voters in Pennsylvania were white, compared to 81% in Edison Research's 2020 exit poll. 9% were Black, compared to 11% in 2020. 6% were Hispanic, compared to 5% in 2020. 40% of voters in Pennsylvania were white men, compared to 38% in Edison Research's 2020 exit poll. 42% were white women, compared to 43% in 2020. 3% of voters in Pennsylvania were Black men, compared to 5% in 2020. 6% were Black women, compared to 6% in 2020. 2% of voters in Pennsylvania were Hispanic men, compared to 3% in 2020. 4% were Hispanic women, compared to 3% in 2020.

Exit polling reflects just a slice of the tens of millions of people who have voted, both before and on Election Day, and the preliminary results are subject to change through the course of the night as more people are surveyed.

With inputs from Reuters