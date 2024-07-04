UFO 'spotted' in USA? Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper takes selfie with unique vehicle

In a bizarre incident, Oklahoma Highway Patrol "spotted" a UFO on the road and pulled it over for a picture. Ryan Vanvleck, an officer, caught a UFO-shaped vehicle for an obstructed tag. He also took a picture of the unique-looking vehicle, which was later shared on Instagram by the official Instagram handle of Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Snapshot of the UFO-shaped vehicle spotted in USA.

"It's not every day you pull over a UFO. Trooper Ryan Vanvleck #722 pulled over this vehicle on the Turner Turnpike yesterday for an obstructed tag. They were on their way to a UFO festival in Roswell, New Mexico. Trooper Vanvleck let them go with a warning," wrote Oklahoma Highway Patrol in the post. They also shared two pictures of the vehicle. (Also Read: ‘UFO or glitch in the matrix’: Unusual light source in sky leaves people with questions)

In one of the pictures, Trooper Ryan Vanvleck clicked a selfie with the UFO vehicle. The vehicle is silver in colour and has a circular glass ceiling through which one can see two women sitting inside it.

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared on July 3. Since being shared, it has gained close to 5,000 likes. Many people also took to the comments section of the post and shared their reactions.

Here's how people reacted:

An individual wrote, "very funny. I bet Trooper Vanvleck will tell this story to his grandchildren. Love it."

Another Instagram user, Stephen, posted, "Listen. Sometimes you see something really cool and would like a closer look. The people know they're attention grabbers. And in all my years, I've never seen one person upset that they got pulled over." (Also Read: Harvard expert debunks alien, UFO sightings, says ‘they wouldn’t survive’)

"Outta this world! Super cool car!" commented a third.

Instagram user Brandon Sellers joked, "The agents from Area 51 are on the way as we speak."

"Missouri State Police pulled them over yesterday or the day before for the same thing, I read the trooper recommended they not use the stingray option during this trip! He also issued a warning! Pretty neat car!" added a fifth.