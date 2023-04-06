‘UFO or glitch in the matrix’: Unusual light source in sky leaves people with questions

Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs) have fascinated people for decades. While some believe they are evidence of extraterrestrial life, others think they are simply hoaxes or misidentifications of natural phenomena. Despite varied opinions and beliefs surrounding UFO sightings, they continue to intrigue people of all ages. Now, a video that captures an unusual light source in the sky has gained a lot of attention. While many believe that it is a UFO, others say it is a simulation similar to the 2021 documentary A Glitch in the Matrix. Some even shared that it resembles a simulation of the 1998 sci-fi film ‘The Truman Show’. A few even added that the video is edited. The image, taken from the viral video, shows an unidentified object in the sky. (Twitter/@WowTerrifying)

The video was shared on the Twitter account Wow Terrifying with the caption, “What is this….” It accompanies a face with raised eyebrows emoticon. The video opens to show an unusual light source in the sky. As the video zooms in, an unidentified object can be seen emitting light in several directions. Some can even be seen recording the incident on their smartphones.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared on April 3, the tweet has raked up more than 17.5 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. Many flocked to the video’s comments section to share their thoughts.

Take a look at a few reactions here:

“Construction on a skyscraper on a foggy day,” commented an individual. Another wrote, “Since something like this was never witnessed and there was that effort to show someone else was filming, I stand for a fake edit until it is witnessed again.” “I’m gonna go with a wild guess and say… lights inside of fog,” expressed a third. A fourth shared, “Just The Truman Show.” “Glitch in the matrix,” posted a fifth. A sixth remarked, “UFO. How can you not see this?”

