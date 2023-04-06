Cat jumps on imam as he leads Ramadan prayer, video goes viral. Watch

Cats are known for their playful and mischievous behaviour, and videos that capture their antics are always amusing to watch. Just like this video that has taken social media by storm. In it, one can see a cat jumping on the imam whilst he recites the Ramadan prayer on the mic. Yes, you read that right! Cat jumps over imam during Ramadan prayers.(Twitter/@Alateeqi)

The now-viral video was shared by Twitter user Alateeqi. “Cat jumps on Imam during qiyam (taraweeh) prayers, and he behaves exactly like any imam Insha’Allah would,” read the caption accompanying the video. The video shows an Imam reciting a Ramadan prayer. As the video progresses, a cat approaches him and jumps on him. Unfazed by the cat’s presence, the imam kept on reciting the Ramadan prayer and even petted the feline. Towards the end of the video, the cat jumps back on the floor.

Since being shared a few hours ago, the tweet has raked up more than two million views, and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also accumulated a plethora of likes and comments.

“So heartwarming,” posted an individual. Another added, “I love how the cat jumps down right when the Imam is about to go into Ruku’. Cat’s like ‘Oh, time to go’.” “And it kisses the imam! Subhanallah…,” expressed a third. A fourth shared, “The good thing is that the imam proceeded and didn’t lose his concentration ..and the cat is lovely a heartwarming scene.”

