Harvard expert debunks alien, UFO sightings, says ‘they wouldn’t survive’

Harvard astrophysicist Avi Loeb has called the bluff on alien sightings on Earth. In a recent interview with GB News, the expert explained that almost all biological creatures would not be able to complete the journey to our planet from afar. “It would take about a billion years to cross from one side of the Milky Way galaxy to the other,” Loeb said, adding, “Given that, I don’t think any spacecraft that would arrive to us from another star would carry biological creatures.” Harvard Professor of Science Avi Loeb talks about alleged alien, UFO sightings

This comes after the many alleged UFO sightings in recent years. Delving further into the topic, Loeb explained that it would be next to impossible for an extraterrestrial being to survive the innumerable grim conditions in space. “They wouldn’t survive the journey being bombarded by very energetic particles in interstellar space for so long,” Loeb said.

“It’s more likely, if they are autonomous, they have an artificial brain, artificial intelligence. We have already developed that on Earth, we haven’t launched it to space, but that would be the next step,” Loeb added.

Drawing a link between AI and travelling through space, the Bull Moose Project policy director, Ziven Havens, said, “There is a possibility that AI will open up space travel both for manned and unmanned vehicles by reducing costs and increasing safety,” as per Fox News. “The possibilities are truly endless, and that makes the future of AI more exciting.”

However, Loeb also stressed that the government should be more open with their data on UFOs with scientists, allowing for intensive research. “The government monitors the sky for national security purposes,” he said. “Whereas scientists [and] astronomers, for example, look at small regions of the sky at very distant sources of light. If something flies overhead, astronomers ignore it. If there is something over there, it’s the government that would be the first to notice it,” Loeb continued.

“As a scientist, I respond to evidence. That’s what we are waiting for: the government to disclose what it knows. … It’s really important for me because I’m trying to find the evidence myself, but the government can save me a lot of time,” he added. “Why should I spend decades of my life looking for something when the government already has it?”