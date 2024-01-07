Who is billionaire Bill Ackman, and what's his agenda against Harvard?

Bill Ackman, a billionaire hedge fund manager, gained fame for his aggressive investment strategies. With a personal fortune of around $4 billion, he has been a significant player in the finance world. Bill Ackman, chief executive officer and portfolio manager at Pershing Square Capital Management(REUTERS)

Aggressive investment approach:

Ackman, often dubbed the "Elvis of investing," follows a focused investment model, making bold bets and garnering attention. His hedge fund, Pershing Square, manages $18 billion in assets.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Controversial past:

Ackman faced setbacks, notably losing a $1 billion bet against Herbalife and engaging in disputes with corporate raider Carl Icahn. Despite challenges, he managed to raise $2.7 billion in an IPO, securing his fund during turbulent times.

Change in approach:

After a period of high-profile activism, Ackman shifted to a Warren Buffett-style investment strategy. His current portfolio includes shares in companies like Google, Chipotle, and Lowe's.

Harvard controversy:

Ackman, a Harvard graduate and donor, turned his attention to the university's president, Claudine Gay. His criticisms, posted extensively on social media, accused Gay of mishandling anti-Semitism issues and led to her resignation.

Allegations and protests:

Ackman faced accusations of racism for targeting the first Black president of Harvard, but he countered, arguing against what he perceived as discriminatory practices in diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives.

Ongoing campaign:

Ackman's campaign extended to calling for Harvard's board resignation and the disbanding of its DEI office. He also targeted MIT's Sally Kornbluth, creating a broader conversation about leadership in academia.

Civil rights activism response:

Rev. Al Sharpton's National Action Network protested Ackman's actions, connecting it to broader issues of diversity, equity, and inclusion. The situation underscores the intersection of finance, activism, and social issues.

Personal life influence:

Ackman's personal life, including a divorce and remarriage to Neri Oxman, an Israeli-American artist and professor, has been linked to changes in his investment approach and the performance of Pershing Square.

Bill Ackman's recent victory in influencing changes at Harvard showcases the influence of individual investors in academic leadership and highlights the broader implications of activism in various spheres.