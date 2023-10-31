Is Hawaii a hot spot for UFOs? New documentary uncovers surreal details

Sighting of Unidentified Flying Objects(UFOs) has been a much debated topic since decades. Hundreds of people have claimed to have sighted extraterrestrial objects in the sky, but their theories have been viewed with skepticism. At times, such claims have also been proven to be a hoax. Representational Picture of an UFO(Getty Images)

People in Hawaii have been awed by several sightings of UFOs. Some netizens have been hailing Hawaii as a hotspot for the UFOs. Interestingly, a documentary has been made with footages of such aerial objects seen in Hawaii. The video has been uploaded on the YouTube channel UNIDENTIFIED.

The video contains eye witness accounts of Hawaiian people who believe UFOs and aliens do exist. Some people in the video claim that aliens might be loving the isolation of Hawaii which is the reason behind the frequent sightings.

During the documentary, the narrator asks the viewers, “Are we alone?” indicating that extraterrestrial life may actually exist.

In one video, an aircraft like object can be seen emerging and spinning and then disappearing. While witnessing the aerial phenomena, people can be heard yelling in shock and excitement, in the background.

What do scientists say about UFOs?

In August, a NASA scientist Dr. Laurie Leshin, who is the director of Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) interacted with FOX10 Phoenix and was asked if she had “seen spacecraft made from outside of this world.”

Responding to the question, Leshin out rightly said “Absolutely not.”

“I mean, look, there’s clearly a lot of interest. Our interest is in actually scientifically following the evidence and looking for life elsewhere, and I think we have the chance within our lifetimes to answer that question,” said Leshin.

Meanwhile, in July, US Senator Chuck Schumer introduced a new legislation which aims to declassify government documents around UFOs and unexplained aerial phenomena.

