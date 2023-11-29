North Carolina man recounts UFO sighting that left him with a ‘feeling of dread’: ‘Felt like there was a higher power’

A witness has recounted how an unknown object, which he believes was a UFO, flying over his trailer park left him terrified. The resident of North Carolina said the incident left him "fearful" for his life. A witness has recounted how an unknown object, which he believes was a UFO, flying over his trailer park left him terrified (Pixabay - Representational image)

“Last year, I think I had my first real-time UFO encounter,” a witness wrote in a now-deleted Reddit post shared by Brobible. The man lived in a trailer park, but there were no air bases nearby, he clarified. He saw what he believed was a UFO over his mailbox around 8 pm. It had three red lights.

"They weren’t bright but definitely had an aura and glow to them. None of them were blinking like planes or anything like that. They were in an upside-down triangle position,” the person wrote. “Two of them stood still and the one on the top left corner of the triangle started moving to the left and then back to the right and stopped back in perfect position."

He said that as he stared at the UFO, it appeared as though it was trying to communicate with him. “Almost like it was trying to show me something. They sat there for I wanna say around three minutes and then just ended up fading and dimming away,” he wrote.

He went on to say that the incident left him with a “feeling of dread.” “Felt like there was a higher power,” he said. “After they faded away I went back in my house and never told anybody about this experience.”

The witness said that although the incident took place a long time ago, he still feels afraid thinking about it. “I feel like I sound crazy but I just haven’t felt the same since that encounter and really needed to tell someone even if it’s some random people online,” he said.