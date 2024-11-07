Travis Kelce faces rage of Democrats mourning Trump's victory for 'tone deaf' Instagram post: ‘You and Taylor…’

Travs Kelce, unlike his girlfriend Taylor Swift, made no political endorsement before the 2024 US presidential elections. With an end to White House race and Trump winning the contest, Kelce is receiving a lot of backlash on social media for sharing a number of images on his Instagram account during the time that a when Democrats were grieving over the outcome of the 2024 presidential election. Travs Kelce, unlike his girlfriend Taylor Swift, made no political endorsement before the 2024 US presidential elections.(AFP)

Swift, who was backing Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, was dismayed by the result.

Following one hour after Trump's win, Chiefs star caused a stir after sharing some pictures from Monday night's victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Instagram.

Netizens blast Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

The timing appeared to be problematic, as fans rapidly swamped the comments area.

One wrote: “Travis, please don't come right now; we're in mourning.” Another added: “Read the room, Travis.”

“bb love you but feel like maybe this could have been rescheduled to post any day but today,” a third fand chimed in.

Despite the fact that Kelce did not disclose his political affiliation, Trump supporters were eager to turn to the comments area to insult him and Swift.

While some fans expressed anger over Harris' defeat, others pondered when Kelce and Swift will “leave the country” in wake of Trump's win.

“Little tone deaf brother. Do better,” one fumed at Kelce.

“You finishing the season before you and Taylor move out the country? I’m feeling unburdened by what has been,” another commented.

The images show Kelce in his most recent outstanding performance on the NFL field, where he caught 14 passes from 16 targets for a total of precisely 100 yards.

Kelce reached a triple-digit yards for the first time this season. While he did not score a touchdown, it was his most effective performance to date.

In overtime, the Chiefs prevailed 30–24 to maintain their record as the NFL's only undefeated team this season.

Swift hasn't spoken out since Trump's victory, and it's unknown if she remained in Kansas City with Kelce until election day.