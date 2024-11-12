Elon Musk becoming ‘guest who wouldn’t leave’ Mar-a-Lago after long stay; Will his bromance with Trump come to an end?

Elon Musk, the richest person in the world, is reportedly spending “nearly every day” at President-elect Donald Trump's Florida resort, listening in on international leaders' phone conversations. While Elon Musk may not hold any type of official post given how difficult it would be with his businesses, it is becoming increasingly evident that he does not really need to, as one insider informed Collins that the SpaceX CEO “is having just as much influence from the outside.”(Reuters, AP)

The Tesla CEO, who stood with Trump in this presidential campaign, has been seen at Mar-a-Lago following the election outcome, according to insiders who spoke to CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins. The X owner has been dining with Trump on the patio and playing golf with him, they added. Trump's granddaughter Kai Trump too shared a picture with Elon Musk after a golfing outing with the president-elect.

“Musk has been in the room when world leaders called Trump, and tonight we've learned he's also weighing in on staffing decisions – making clear his preference for certain roles, even,” Collins stated on Sunday night.

Will Elon Musk ever part his ways with Donald Trump?

During a separate Sunday morning CNN program, renowned tech journalist Kara Swisher stated that the magnitude of Musk's influence left Trump insiders perplexed and uneasy.

“He definitely inserts himself all the time; that's his style. That's why he's just suddenly shown up there like the guest that wouldn't leave,” she remarked.

She further claimed that she received calls from Trump supporters who say, “oh wow, this is odd.” “And I'm like yeah it is, you'll see much more of it,” she replied.

However, Musk won't leave until Trump fires him, according to Swisher, this may happen as they both have strong personalities and enjoy being the centre of attention.

Calling both Trump and Musk “narcissists”, Swisher stated that “there can be only one narcissist as head of the country, and that’s Donald Trump” who goes after people like “tissues”. “And even if it’s Musk, they’re going to clash at some point.”

Musk seems to have bonded well with Trump in the last one year by attending his rallies and donating at least $132 million to him and other Republicans.

He also posed with the Trump family, with the exception of Trump's wife Melania, in a group photo taken after his massive US win.