Prince William and Kate spotted ‘bonding’ with Trump’s family member amid Harry feud

At the star-studded wedding of Jordan's Crown Prince, Prince William, and Ivanka Trump captured everyone's attention with an intense conversation that was hard to miss. With William by Kate Middleton's side, looking dapper in a tux, and Ivanka stunning in a flowing blue gown, the unexpected duo had all eyes on them—especially given the Trump family's vocal criticism of Prince Harry and Meghan. First Lady Jill Biden was also in attendance but appeared distanced from the conversation.

When Prince William and Ivanka Trump met

At the grand 2023 wedding of Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Alseif in Amman, Prince William was seen in a friendly exchange with Ivanka Trump, former advisor and daughter of ex-U.S. President Donald Trump. Ivanka attended the celebration with her husband, Jared Kushner, and appeared at ease chatting with William for several minutes. Meanwhile, Princess Catherine was seen standing alongside her husband in a beautiful pink maxi gown with long sleeves by Elie Saab.

Their interaction came across as friendly and easygoing, with no hint of the royal family tensions in the background. This wasn’t Ivanka’s first encounter with royalty, either—she’d met Prince Harry at Buckingham Palace during a visit with her father four years earlier when Trump was in the White House.

Trumps and the Royals

Ivanka Trump, who stepped away from politics almost two years ago to focus on family, has previously crossed paths with British royalty. Back in 2019, she first met Prince William during an official trip to the UK with her father. Known for maintaining connections across both political aisles, Ivanka even took her kids to a Taylor Swift concert—despite Swift’s vocal stance against Trump’s 2024 campaign. Since leaving the political spotlight, Ivanka and her husband have kept a low profile, a stark contrast to her earlier role as one of Trump’s closest advisors.

Meanwhile, Ivanka’s brother Eric has been less subtle, frequently criticising Prince Harry’s life in the U.S. and questioning his visa status. He claimed that most Americans aren’t interested in Harry or his “unpopular” wife, Meghan, though he believes Harry’s visa remains secure if his father is reelected.

The Trump family has often been seen targeting the estranged royal and his family in California, specifically over Prince Harry's U.S. visa and a lawsuit filed by the American think tank, The Heritage Foundation, which demands that Harry's application be made public following his admission of drug use in his memoir, Spare.

Eric while speaking to Daily Mail, also expressed admiration for William and Kate, noting that the future king has "never put a foot wrong," while Kate "carries herself with such grace and has become a steady anchor for the next generation of the royal family,” while adding, that his father “loved the Queen” and suggested Harry’s departure from the UK was disrespectful.