King Charles, Prince William pocket millions from charities? What new probe reveals

According to an investigation by Channel 4’s Dispatches and the Sunday Times, the Royals' estate is making a huge amount in the form of rent and other charges from these charities.

The accounts of the Duchies of Lancaster and Cornwall, which enjoy exemptions from business taxes and fund the royals’ lifestyles and charitable endeavours, reflected that the royals managed to earn at least £50 million from leasing land to public services.

King Charles and Prince William together see over 5,400 leases, the report claimed as quoted by The Guardian.

Notably, a 15-year contract with the Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS hospital trust in London is expected to garner £11.4 million for the royals. This money will be paid to the duchies to store the hospital's electric ambulance fleet in a warehouse belonging to the Duchy of Lancaster, a historic estate with roots dating back 750 years.

King Charles to make £28 million through charities

Additionally, King Charles is expected to generate at least £28 million from windfarms. Notably, the Duchy of Lancaster can charge fees for cables crossing the foreshore, the investigation highlighted.

Prince William’s Duchy of Cornwall, the hereditary estate of the next in line for the throne, has brokered a £37 million deal to lease Dartmoor prison to the Ministry of Justice for 25 years.

The Ministry is responsible for all repairs despite paying £1.5 million for a facility that is currently empty due to dangerous radon gas levels.

What else do the Royals charge for? Reveals investigation

The royal estate also owns Camelford House, a 1960s tower block by the Thames. Since 2005, it has yielded at least £22 million in rent from charities and other tenants. Notably, two cancer charities, Marie Curie and Macmillan - both supported by King Charles, recently relocated to smaller facilities allegedly due to high rents.

The Duchy of Cornwall has charged the Royal Navy over £1 million for jetties and moorings for warships. It also imposes fees on the army for training on Dartmoor, although the Ministry of Defence has denied a Freedom of Information Act request about the costs.

Moreover, the duchy has earned over £600,000 from the construction of a fire station, in addition to nearly £600,000 from rental agreements with six state schools.

Not so green? Most royal estate fails to meet environmental standards

Despite the king and Prince William’s advocacy for environmental issues, many residential properties leased by the royal estates fail to meet basic government energy efficiency standards.

Investigators found that 14% of the Duchy of Cornwall’s homes and 13% of the Duchy of Lancaster’s have an energy performance rating of F or G.

It must be noted that renting out properties below an E rating has been illegal in the United Kingdom since 2020 under Minimum Energy Efficiency Standards regulations.

The Duchy of Lancaster claimed that 87% of its leased properties are rated E or above, with the remaining units either awaiting improvements or exempt from regulations.

This investigation has sparked calls for a parliamentary inquiry and a potential merger of the two duchies into the crown estate, which contributes all its profits to the government.

While the king and Prince William pay income tax on profits after business expenses, they have not disclosed the amounts.

Meanwhile, both dutchies claimed that they are commercial entities compliant with statutory disclosure requirements and highlighted ongoing initiatives to enhance their sustainability.