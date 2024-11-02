King Charles III fears to reconcile with Prince Harry. Here's why

King Charles III is reportedly fearing to reconcile with Prince Harry due to potential legal risks tied to Harry’s ongoing lawsuit against the Home Office. King Charles III is hesitant to reconcile with Prince Harry due to legal risks from Harry's lawsuit against the Home Office regarding police protection.(REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo, Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP, File)

The Prince’s lawsuit stems from a 2020 decision to limit his police protection while in the UK. Concerns among constitutional experts include the possibility of Harry sharing private conversations, as seen in his memoir Spare, potentially leading to misrepresentations that could legally implicate the King.

A senior constitutional adviser to the Royal Family told The Telegraph, “Here you have the infelicitous situation where the King’s son is suing the King’s ministers in the King’s courts. That is pulling the King in three directions.”

“You also have the situation where the King’s son publishes accounts of private conversations, some of which have been, shall we say, wrong.”

Harry's comments could place King Charles in legal hot water

The adviser highlighted that if Harry were to disclose a conversation with his father about the case—accurately or not—this could place the King in “serious legal jeopardy.”

This concern echoes past incidents, such as the 2002 trial of former butler Paul Burrell, which collapsed due to Queen Elizabeth II's sudden recollection of key information, leading to claims of undue royal influence in legal proceedings.

Palace officials, however, indicate that King Charles is open to mending relations with Harry and Meghan but must tread carefully, especially given that some palace staff feel misrepresented by Harry’s past comments. Staff members claim they did their best to assist the Duchess of Sussex, though they assert she often declined cooperation.

In June, Harry was granted permission to appeal a prior rejection of his case, seeking a “fair and lawful application” of the security policies applied by the Royalty and VIP Executive Committee (Ravec). A spokesperson for Harry stated, “The Duke of Sussex hopes he will obtain justice from the court of appeal. The Duke is not asking for preferential treatment, but for a fair and lawful application of Ravec’s own rules.”