Who is John F. W. Rogers? Melania Trump turns to Goldman Sachs executive for help staffing her White House team

Melania Trump, the former and future First Lady, has sought assistance from Goldman Sachs partner John Francis William Rogers for advice on staffing after her entry into the White House, according to Semafor. John F. W. Rogers and Melania Trump previously collaborated when he worked as her counselor during her first terms as the US First Lady.(AP)

The company's website states that Rogers is the Executive Vice President and Secretary to the Board of Directors at Goldman. His political career kicked off as assistant to former President Ronald Reagan in the 1980s, and he currently serves as the chair of the White House Historical Association.

Rogers and Melania previously collaborated when he worked as her counselor during her first terms as the US First Lady. He gave her guidance on preparing ceremonies and staff. Trumps invited Rogers for several state dinners.

Meanwhile, CNBC has dubbed Rogers as a “power broker” at Goldman and in the political sphere as he has now become a fresh example of how Wall Street is integrating itself into a second Trump administration.

Also Read: Donald Trump makes major confession about son Barron's height as his plans after dad's White House win revealed

All you need to know about John Francis William Rogers

John Rogers is the Board of Directors' Secretary and Executive Vice President. In addition to serving as the co-chair of the Regulatory Reform Steering Group, Rogers is a member of the Management Committee and the Firmwide Reputational Risk Committee. He chairs Goldman Sachs Gives, the Goldman Sachs Foundation, and the Supervisory Board of Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE. In 1994, Rogers started working for Goldman Sachs. In 1997, he was appointed Managing Director, and became a Partner in 2000.

Rogers served as a Senior Fellow at Rice University's Baker Institute before joining Goldman Sachs.

He is also Chairman of the White House Historical Association and the Atlantic Council Boards. In addition, he is a trustee of the board of the American Academy in Rome and a life trustee of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation. Rogers is also a member of the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association and has been Chairman of the Board of Directors twice. He is the Smithsonian Institution's Chairman Emeritus of the National Museum of American History.