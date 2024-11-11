Elon Musk tears into Dana Carvey over SNL impersonation of him: ‘They are so mad that…’

Billionaire Elon Musk clapped back at Dana Carvey for impersonating him on Saturday Night Live's first episode after Donald Trump won the US presidential election against Vice President Kamala Harris. Blasting Carvey's performance, Musk stated in another X post, “Dana Carvey just sounds like Dana Carvey.”(REUTERS)

Responding to the clip in which Carvey replicated Musk's body movements while on the campaign trail with Trump, the Tesla CEO wrote: “SNL has been dying slowly for years, as they become increasingly out of touch with reality.”

“Their last-ditch effort to cheat the equal airtime requirements and prop up Kamala before the election only helped sink her campaign further,” the 53-year-old South Africa-born businessman added, in reference to Harris' cameo on SNL before Election Day.

Following Harris' appearance, NBC promised to give Republican contender Donald Trump equal time in a notice submitted to the Federal Communications Commission. Next day, the network broadcast a NASCAR Cup playoff race during which Trump addressed his supporters.

Elon Musk rips into Dana Carvey after SNL cast mocked him

Blasting Carvey's performance, Musk stated in another X post, “Dana Carvey just sounds like Dana Carvey.” In addition, he mentioned that “they are so mad that” Trump won the White House race.

In the cold open of the Nov. 9 episode, the “SNL” cast mockingly asserted that they have been staunch Trump supporters in a bid to prevent being on his list of adversaries when he starts his second term.

In a mocking statement toward the sketch's conclusion, Kenan Thompson stated that, in the worst situation, “We can all go to Mars with the other man that we love and trust,” Musk.

“Check it out - dark MAGA - but seriously, I run the country now,” Carvey remarked on his entry as the billionaire. “America's gonna be like one of my rockets: You know, they're super cool and super fun, but there's a slight chance it could blow up and everybody dies.”

Musk, who hosted “SNL” in 2021, has previously claimed that the show has become “woke” and is “so rarely funny these (days).”