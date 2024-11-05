Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Nov 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

TikTok star Bella Bradford announces her own death at 24 after battling rare cancer

BySanya Jain
Nov 05, 2024 07:42 AM IST

TikToker Bella Bradford announced her own death in her final social media post. She was 24.

TikToker Bella Bradford announced her own death in her final social media post. The Australian influencer recorded one last ‘Get Ready With Me’ video weeks before she died of cancer. She was 24.

TikToker Bella Bradford announced her own death on social media
TikToker Bella Bradford announced her own death on social media

Bella Bradford, whose real name is Isabella Bradford, died on October 15. She had been battling a rare form of jaw cancer called rhabdomyosarcoma.

“You only die once”

Her poignant death announcement video was shared on TikTok on October 31, two weeks after passed away. “I hope that you can look back on all my videos and find a little bit of joy in your day, if you ever need a pick-me-up,” she stated. “Remember that you live every day, and you only die once, so make every day count.”

“Thank you guys so much for this wild and wonderful ride. I hope you all have beautiful, amazing lives,” Bradford said in her heartbreaking final message. “I wish all the best for every single one of you.”

The caption at the end read that she died "peacefully surrounded by the people she loves most."

According to Bradford’s death notice, the TikTok star asked that in lieu of flowers, guests at her funeral should consider donating to the Chris O’Brien Lifehouse, Rare Cancers Australia, Cancer Chicks or Head and Neck Cancer Australia.

“She faced her cancer with the same resilience and positivity she brought to all aspects of her life,” the notice read.

Bradford had been diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma in 2021. She shared her diagnosis with her followers on TikTok just six months before her death.

Since being diagnosed with cancer at the age of 22, she underwent intense treatments including radiotherapy, chemotherapy, and multiple surgeries. However, after entering remission for some time, the cancer eventually returned.

(Also read: Beauty influencer, 36, dies after suffering heart attack on yacht holiday in Malta)

Get Latest Updates on...
See more
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //