TikTok star Bella Bradford announces her own death at 24 after battling rare cancer

TikToker Bella Bradford announced her own death in her final social media post. The Australian influencer recorded one last ‘Get Ready With Me’ video weeks before she died of cancer. She was 24. TikToker Bella Bradford announced her own death on social media

Bella Bradford, whose real name is Isabella Bradford, died on October 15. She had been battling a rare form of jaw cancer called rhabdomyosarcoma.

“You only die once”

Her poignant death announcement video was shared on TikTok on October 31, two weeks after passed away. “I hope that you can look back on all my videos and find a little bit of joy in your day, if you ever need a pick-me-up,” she stated. “Remember that you live every day, and you only die once, so make every day count.”

“Thank you guys so much for this wild and wonderful ride. I hope you all have beautiful, amazing lives,” Bradford said in her heartbreaking final message. “I wish all the best for every single one of you.”

The caption at the end read that she died "peacefully surrounded by the people she loves most."

According to Bradford’s death notice, the TikTok star asked that in lieu of flowers, guests at her funeral should consider donating to the Chris O’Brien Lifehouse, Rare Cancers Australia, Cancer Chicks or Head and Neck Cancer Australia.

“She faced her cancer with the same resilience and positivity she brought to all aspects of her life,” the notice read.

Bradford had been diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma in 2021. She shared her diagnosis with her followers on TikTok just six months before her death.

Since being diagnosed with cancer at the age of 22, she underwent intense treatments including radiotherapy, chemotherapy, and multiple surgeries. However, after entering remission for some time, the cancer eventually returned.

