 Beauty influencer, 36, dies after suffering heart attack on yacht holiday in Malta | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jun 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Beauty influencer, 36, dies after suffering heart attack on yacht holiday in Malta

Edited by Shylaja Varma
Jun 21, 2024 11:14 AM IST

Influencer Farah El Kadhi was rushed to a hospital in Malta where died died, according to reports.

A Tunisian beauty influencer died following a suspected heart attack while onboard a yacht during her holiday in Malta. Farah El Kadhi's sudden death has shocked her fans and her online community. She was 36.

Influencer Farah El Kadhi had over 1 million followers on Instagram. (Instagram/faf.elkadhi)
Influencer Farah El Kadhi had over 1 million followers on Instagram. (Instagram/faf.elkadhi)

El Kadhi was rushed to a hospital in Malta where she died, the Times of Malta reported, quoting sources. Apart from beauty and lifestyle content creation, she was also an architect with a private firm, according to her Instagram bio.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

She had been promoting several brands while she was in the European country located in the central Mediterranean.

The influencer reportedly had no signs of any visible injuries. However, a post-mortem will be conducted, according to the Malta-based publication's report.

Her last post on Instagram was on June 7, from a restaurant in Mykonos, Greece. She described herself as a “travel addict” and a bathroom singer.

In the previous post from Italy, she wrote, “I can spend my life eating spaghetti alle vongole o al pomodoro, drinking prosecco, wearing Prada and singing Eros Ramazzoti's songs.”

Take a look at her last Instagram post:

Friends, fans shocked at Farah El Kadhi's sudden death

Farah El Kadhi was a “truly wonderful person, known for her kindness, generosity, and warmth,” Soulayma Hneynia, a Tunisian influencer who is based in Malta, was quoted as saying.

"Her positive spirit touched everyone who had the privilege of knowing her."

The influencer reportedly said El Kadhi died “peacefully in her sleep”.

The comments section on El Kadhi's last Instagram post was filled with tributes and messages from users.

“No words. May your memory be eternal,” said Eddie Fadel, president CEO at Hyatt International Realty.

In March this year, Elena Larrea, an Instagram influencer and animal rights activist, died from a blood clot following a liposuction treatment.(Also Read: Instagram influencer Elena Larrea, 30, dies from blood clot after liposuction operation)

Get World Cup ready with Crickit From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / Beauty influencer, 36, dies after suffering heart attack on yacht holiday in Malta
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On