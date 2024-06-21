Beauty influencer, 36, dies after suffering heart attack on yacht holiday in Malta

A Tunisian beauty influencer died following a suspected heart attack while onboard a yacht during her holiday in Malta. Farah El Kadhi's sudden death has shocked her fans and her online community. She was 36. Influencer Farah El Kadhi had over 1 million followers on Instagram. (Instagram/faf.elkadhi)

El Kadhi was rushed to a hospital in Malta where she died, the Times of Malta reported, quoting sources. Apart from beauty and lifestyle content creation, she was also an architect with a private firm, according to her Instagram bio.

She had been promoting several brands while she was in the European country located in the central Mediterranean.

The influencer reportedly had no signs of any visible injuries. However, a post-mortem will be conducted, according to the Malta-based publication's report.

Her last post on Instagram was on June 7, from a restaurant in Mykonos, Greece. She described herself as a “travel addict” and a bathroom singer.

In the previous post from Italy, she wrote, “I can spend my life eating spaghetti alle vongole o al pomodoro, drinking prosecco, wearing Prada and singing Eros Ramazzoti's songs.”

Take a look at her last Instagram post:

Friends, fans shocked at Farah El Kadhi's sudden death

Farah El Kadhi was a “truly wonderful person, known for her kindness, generosity, and warmth,” Soulayma Hneynia, a Tunisian influencer who is based in Malta, was quoted as saying.

"Her positive spirit touched everyone who had the privilege of knowing her."

The influencer reportedly said El Kadhi died “peacefully in her sleep”.

The comments section on El Kadhi's last Instagram post was filled with tributes and messages from users.

“No words. May your memory be eternal,” said Eddie Fadel, president CEO at Hyatt International Realty.

