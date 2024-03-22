Instagram influencer Elena Larrea, 30, dies from blood clot after liposuction operation

Elena Larrea, an Instagram influencer and animal rights activist, tragically passed away from a blood clot following a liposuction treatment. Larrea, 30, underwent surgery just a few days prior and died on Tuesday, March 19, from a pulmonary thrombosis. Larrea's family confirmed the news on social media, as per reports. Elena Larrea passed away on March 19. (Instagram/@Cuacolandia)

The statement published by her animal shelter read, "With deep sorrow, we inform you of the departure of Elena Larrea, president and founder of Cuacolandia, who, unfortunately, yesterday, Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at 3:30 pm, died due to a pulmonary thrombosis that caused a clot in the lung." (Also Read: Beauty influencer Jessica Pettway misdiagnosed with fibroids, dies at the age of 36 from cervical cancer)

According to The Sun, the specific origin of the blood clot is still unknown; it is said that she died after having liposuction. The influencer established the Cuacolandia horse sanctuary seven years ago and was well-known for her animal advocacy. Her mission was to rescue mistreated or abandoned horses, donkeys, mules, and other animals.

Elena helped to change her state's legislature to declare bestiality a criminal offence. To prevent her sanctuary in Atlixco, near Mexico City, from going bankrupt, she even signed up for OnlyFans. She said at the time that she had resorted to the adult platform to prevent the sanctuary from closing as she was having financial difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic, reported The Sun.

In a touching ode to the late activist, state governor Sergio Salomon praised the tremendous impact of her work. He said, "I deeply regret the death of Elena Larrea, a tireless fighter for the defence of animal welfare. Her rescue of thousands of abused horses is testimony to her life and work." (Also Read: It’s truly our time as Indian women to be able to do that: Diipa Büller-Khosla)

He further added, "On behalf of the Puebla Government, we would like to express our solidarity to her family and friends. With the Ministry of the Environment, we can guarantee the protection of the animals at Cuacolandia. We will provide all the necessary help so other horses are cared for by the authorities as well as those already rescued, prioritising their wellbeing at all times. We will follow your example. Rest in peace, Elena."