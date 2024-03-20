Beauty influencer Jessica Pettway misdiagnosed with fibroids, dies at the age of 36 from cervical cancer

Jessica Pettway, a popular beauty influencer known for her YouTube channel with around 300k subscribers and 16 million views, has tragically passed away at the age of 36 due to cervical cancer. JESSICA PETTWAY/INSTAGRAM

Pettway publicly disclosed her diagnosis of stage 3 cervical cancer in July 2023 through an Instagram post after being misdiagnosed with fibroids, a common condition of the uterus.

The news of her death was announced by her sister, Reyni, in an Instagram post on Friday, according to E! Online. Reyni expressed her deep sorrow, describing Pettway as amazing, strong, and wise. "It's my birthday today, and the only thing I could ever wish for is for God to bring you back on this earth. I lost my beautiful big sister two days ago, and my heart has never felt pain like this," wrote Reyni underneath a photo of the two of them, according to E! Online.

In February 2023, an oncologist confirmed her cancer diagnosis after performing a biopsy, overturning the previous misdiagnosis. "On Feb. 8th, 2023, he performed an outpatient biopsy on me. When I woke up from the anesthesia, he casually said, 'Yep you have stage 3 cervical cancer.' It turns out it was not a fibroid, but cancer. I was misdiagnosed all this time," posted Pettway.

"I remember hearing that and immediately saying to myself, 'I refuse to make an agreement with that diagnosis.' And so I didn't. Being told I have cancer didn't devastate me. It was the reaction of those close to me," she continued.

How did Pettway's family support her?

Pettway was a mom to 10-year-old Kailee and 3-year-old Zoe Lee with her husband of 12 years, as per Essence. "Anytime you're dealing with an illness, it not only affects you, but it also changes the lives of those closest to you. This year rocked our world. From the countless hospital stays. To the financial strain. We've been through it all! The girls are too young to understand, yet they noticed the changes," posted Pettway.

She explained that although it "was rough" to watch her husband break down, they "made a commitment that we would get through this together."

The social media influencers followers expressed their regret and love, with one user commenting, “I am completely saddened to hear about your transition from this world. Your strength and creativity inspired me. My deepest condolences to your family and friends. Thank you for sharing a piece of yourself with us. I am truly grateful. Rest Well Queen❤️.” Another follower wrote, “May you rest so peacefully, Jessica. Thank you for ushering us into loving every part of ourselves ❤️.”