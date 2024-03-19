Suryakumar Yadav's 'heartbreaking' Instagram story before IPL 2024 sends social media into frenzy

A day after Hardik Pandya set the record straight on the captaincy saga at the Mumbai Indians (MI) camp, veteran batter Suryakumar Yadav posted a cryptic post on social media. All-rounder Hardik completed a sensational transfer from Gujarat Titans (GT) to Mumbai Indians (MI) in an all-cash deal before the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction. After re-joining the Mumbai Indians franchise, the white-ball maverick was confirmed as the successor of Rohit Sharma. Hardik will make his captaincy debut for Mumbai in the IPL 2024. Suryakumar Yadav of Mumbai Indians raises his bat after scoring a half-century, (PTI)

The 2022 IPL winner guided Gujarat Titans to back-to-back finals in the cash-rich league. Taking to Instagram before MI entered a new era under Pandya's leadership, premier batter Suryakumar shared a post with a heartbreak emoji through Stories. Suryakumar's reaction arrived a day after Mumbai Indians released a team video that sparked a social media furore. Rohit and Hardik shared the same frame in the short clip, which was released as MI's anthem for the new season.

Suryakumar's Instagram story sends social media into frenzy

MI sweat over Suryakumar's fitness before IPL 2024

Out of action since he injured his ankle in the South Africa series, Suryakumar had surgery on his groin in January. World No.1 T20 batter Suryakumar underwent rehabilitation at Bengaluru's National Cricket Academy after the hernia surgery. “Hello everyone, good morning. Hope you all are doing well. Just wanted to clear something up. Bit of a confusion, I guess. For those who aren’t aware, I was operated on for SPORTS HERNIA a few weeks back not for my ankle. Road to recovery is going really well. Thank you, everyone, for all the love and support, see you all soon,” Suryakumar issued a clarification over his surgery earlier this month.

Hardik's MI to meet GT in their IPL 2024 opener

According to a report filed by the news agency PTI, the NCA has not confirmed Suryakumar's availability for the first two games of the IPL 2024. Hardik's MI will meet Gujarat Titans in their IPL 2024 opener at Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. "Surya's rehabilitation is on track and he will certainly 'return to play' in the IPL itself. However, it is still not clear whether the NCA's Sports Science and Medical Team will give clearance to play in the first two away games against Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad (March 27)," a BCCI source said.