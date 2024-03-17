New era under Hardik Pandya, Rohit’s new role and Bumrah management: MI SWOT analysis for IPL 2024

With Hardik Pandya making a sensational return to Mumbai Indians (MI), the five-time champions will be hoping to live up to their favourites tag in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). After two impressive seasons with Gujarat Titans (GT), all-rounder Hardik was roped in by Mumbai Indians as the leader of the franchise. Hardik replaced Rohit Sharma as MI's captain following his all-cash deal from Gujarat Titans. Hardik Pandya has replaced Rohit Sharma as MI's captain for IPL 2024(IPL)

Mumbai enter new era under Hardik

Mumbai's decision to switch captaincy from Rohit to Hardik raised a few eyebrows ahead of the new season. India's all-format skipper Rohit has masterminded all five IPL titles of the Mumbai Paltan. However, Mumbai were keen on making Pandya the new captain after completing the lucrative deal during the build-up to the new season. According to Mahela Jayawardene, the change in leadership is a part of the ‘legacy building’ and ‘staying true’ to the MI philosophy of being ‘future-ready’.

Will IPL 2024 witness return of Hitman?

The 2024 edition of the IPL will witness the return of Rohit as a pure batter. Under Rohit's leadership, MI won 87 matches and lost 67. Since 2019, Rohit has witnessed a dip in his batting average. The 36-year-old has amassed 1718 runs in 70 games. Averaging 24.89, Rohit has scored only eight half-centuries. Rohit captained MI in 158 games, and the Hitman won five IPL titles. With Hardik as captain, senior batter Rohit will be the face of MI's formidable batting lineup, which features superstars Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, and captain Hardik. Veteran opener Rohit is heading to the IPL 2024 after a run-fest series against England.

Who will lead MI's spin attack?

Spin-bowling can once again be a major worry for Mumbai in the cash-rich league. Do they have a quality spin-bowling attack this season? The Mumbai Indians roped in a solid spin-bowling all-rounder in the form of Shreyas Gopal. The former Rajasthan Royals (RR) star was signed by MI at his base price of INR 20 lakh. The joint-record-time winners also have veteran Piyush Chawla, who was Mumbai's leading wicket-taker last season. Chawla picked up 22 wickets in 16 games.

Bumrah management

Chawla was followed by Akash Madhwal, who stepped into Jasprit Bumrah's shoes at IPL 2023. Madhwal made headlines with his record-breaking five-wicket haul against Lucknow Super Giants. Recently, India opted to rest Bumrah in the 4th Test against England in Ranchi. Can a fit-again Bumrah play back-to-back games for Mumbai this season? Keeping Bumrah's workload in mind at the IPL 2024, MI can also unleash Madhwal to complement the likes of Hardik, Gerald Coetzee and Jason Behrendorff in the pace lineup. Mumbai also roped in Dilshan Madushanka for INR 4.60 crore to bolster their bowling attack.

Mumbai Indians' squad for IPL 2024:

Wicketkeepers: Ishan Kishan, Vishnu Vinod.

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Tim David (AUS), Suryakumar Yadav, N. Tilak Varma, Dewald Brevis (SA).

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Romario Shepherd (WI), Nehal Wadhera, Shams Mulani, Gerald Coetzee (SA), Mohammad Nabi (AFG), Shivalik Sharma, Naman Dhir.

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Jason Behrendorff (AUS), Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Arjun Tendulkar, Piyush Chawla, Dilshan Madushanka (SL), Nuwan Thushara (SL), Anshul Kamboj, Shreyas Gopal.