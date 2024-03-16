Solid Kohli, fiery Maxwell lead batting brigade but untested bowling a big concern: RCB SWOT Analysis before IPL 2024

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) enter IPL 2024 with a storied past, having reached the finals thrice without clinching the title despite their consistent playoff qualifications, which stand at an impressive eight times. Their quest for the coveted trophy has spanned 16 years, as the side faced an enduring challenge in translating its regular-season success into championship glory. Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell during IPL 2023(IPL)

Under the leadership of Faf du Plessis in the past two seasons, RCB has exhibited potential, but a championship title remained a distant dream.

As they prepare for their IPL 2024 campaign, the Royal Challengers face a formidable opener against defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the iconic Chepauk Stadium on March 22. With a squad boasting talent and experience, RCB undoubtedly possesses the necessary ingredients to mount a formidable challenge for the title.

While the past may serve as a reminder of unfulfilled aspirations, RCB will approach the upcoming season with renewed optimism and determination to break the jinx. Let's take a look at the franchise's SWOT analysis ahead of the season:

Strength

RCB boast a near-unparalleled wealth of experience in the seasoned quartet of Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, and Glenn Maxwell in their batting order. With du Plessis' astute leadership, Kohli's calming presence, Patidar's ability to shift gears as per the situation and Maxwell's explosive batting prowess, RCB possesses a dynamic blend of talent capable of steering the team towards success.

In addition, Cameron Green's arrival in the RCB squad will further bolster the lineup; Green played for the Mumbai Indians last year and produced a brilliant performance with the bat, averaging nearly 55 with 452 runs in his debut appearance in the league in 16 matches. In addition, he also took six wickets.

Weakness

While RCB command a strong batting presence, their bowling attack doesn't inspire much confidence on paper. The side made a rather surprising decision to release Josh Hazlewood and Wanindu Hasaranga before the auction last year, and also parted ways with its Indian pacer, Harshal Patel. There remains doubt on whether the replacements can fill the massive shoes.

The franchise signed Alzarri Joseph, Lockey Ferguson, Yash Dayal, and Tom Curran in their pace unit, with Mohammed Siraj set to lead the frontline attack among Indians. However, all five of the bowlers have rather concerning economy rates in the IPL -- none below 8.5.

In spinners, the situation turns for the worse; the side has Karn Sharma and Himanshu Sharma as two of the most recognisable names in the spin bowling department. Following the departure of Yuzvendra Chahal and the void left by Hasaranga's release, RCB failed to clinch a major name among spinners in the auction. Other spinners in the side include 33-year-old Swapnil Singh, who has played 7 IPL matches so far, and all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, who is likely to undertake a prominent role in this department.

Opportunity

A pivotal part of RCB's strategy would lie in nurturing talents such as Will Jacks, Cameron Green, and Anuj Rawat this season. With the seasoned RCB superstars gradually entering the twilight of their careers, the emergence of these promising youngsters heralds a new era for the team.

Faf du Plessis will turn 40 this year, while Virat Kohli is 35 already. Maxwell, too, will turn 36 in October, while it was reported earlier this month that Dinesh Karthik may end his IPL career after this season.

As the veterans pass the baton to the next generation, there exists a golden opportunity for the trio and other budding talents to showcase their potential and cement their place in the franchise's future.

Threat

RCB's journey in the IPL has been marred by a series of disappointments and setbacks. Despite boasting a star-studded lineup featuring cricketing superstars like Kohli, AB de Villiers, and Chris Gayle in the past, the team has never managed to clinch the coveted title. Even in the 2023 season, RCB seemed formidable on paper with the likes of Maxwell, Kohli, Du Plessis, and Hazlewood, yet they faltered to qualify for the playoffs.

Each season, RCB enters the tournament as one of the favourites to lift the trophy, only to exit in disappointment. The departure of quality players such as Hasaranga, Harshal, and Hazlewood in the 2024 auction without securing adequate replacements does pose a significant threat to their title chances. Additionally, the reliance on a weared-up Dinesh Karthik in the lower order may also backfire for the side.

RCB Squad

Faf du Plessis (C), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan