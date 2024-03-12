Suryakumar Yadav may not start IPL 2024 for Mumbai Indians, BCCI source gives major update: Report

Suryakumar Yadav's recovery is on track but there is still no guarantee that he would be able to take part in Mumbai Indians' first two matches in IPL 2024. If one goes by the current status of the right-handed batter, then chances are slim. Surya, who has been out of action since December last year, is currently at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru undergoing his rehabilitation. He was suffering from sports hernia and had to go under the knife in January in Germany. Suryakumar Yadav of Mumbai Indians(PTI)

Mumbai Indians will start its campaign on Sunday, March 24 - two days after the IPL 2024 tournament opener between defending champions Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore - against last year's runners-up Gujarat Titans, and it is a race against time for the world No. 1 T20 batter.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

According to a BCCI source, the NCA medical team might not give clearance to Surya to take part in the first two matches of this season's IPL.

Suryakumar Yadav's rehab on track but doubtful for first two games

"Suryakumar Yadav's rehabilitation is on track and he will certainly 'Return to Play' in the IPL itself. However it is still not clear whether the NCA's Sports Science and Medical Team will give clearance to play in the first two away games against Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad (March 27)," a BCCI source told PTI on condition of anonymity.

If one goes by Surya's Instagram handle, he has been seen doing a lot of Strength and Conditioning (S&C) routines but he hasn't yet uploaded any of his batting videos, which will give a fair indication of how he is shaping up. Suryakumar Yadav's last competitive match was a T20I against South Africa on December 14. He had to miss the DY Patil T20 Cup, which marked the return of Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan.

"There are still 12 days to go before MI play their first game but it could be a race against time to get fit by the first match itself," the source said.

Surya's last public appearance was at the pre-wedding functions of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar.

Surya is the most vital player in India's T20 set-up with a strike-rate of 171-plus and 2,141 runs in 60 T20 games. He has four T20I hundreds to his credit. He also led India to a T20I series win at home against Australia after the ODI World Cup.

Much of India's chances in the T20 World Cup in the Americas (USA and West Indies) will depend on how Surya plays. And even for MI to have a successful campaign, Surya's availability from the start is paramount.