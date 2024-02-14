It’s truly our time as Indian women to be able to do that: Diipa Büller-Khosla

Bringing her entrepreneurial journey to the fore, fashion influencer Diipa Büller-Khosla addressed the universal themes around Beyond Labels: Changing the Narrative as Minority Women Leaders at the Harvard Business School, Boston, Massachusetts (US). Diipa Büller-Khosla(Photo: Instagram)

After being invited as a speaker for the second time, she shares, “It was such an honour for me and being a proud Indian, I think we understand what Harvard means! It is one of the most prestigious academic universities in the world. The last time I was here was during the pandemic… so I didn't have the entire experience of doing it at the Harvard campus but this time, I went to the Crimson; at the campus did it live with people so it was the most amazing journey.”

“As a proud Indian, building a global business and being a minority woman doing that globally is something extremely powerful. It’s truly our time as Indian women to be able to do that. Even my speech was truly about India being a superpower and how being a minority woman or an Indian woman, shouldn't be something you should see as a weakness but as strength”, she further adds as she explains on Indian entrepreneurs are shaping the new world order.

Sharing more about her journey and giving out a message to aspiring women entrepreneurs, Khosla expresses, “I think when somebody like me who is a girl born and raised in India, went to school in Ooty and then went on to Europe to study at the University and now today, invited to a prestigious institution like Harvard for the second time for her journey, her business… All I can say is, if I can do it, it is something I feel that other people can as well. It’s not about me but it’s about us and our time. It is something that empowers many other women especially, Indian women on representation.”