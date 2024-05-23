Kit Connor and Rachel Zegler take Broadway with bold new 'Romeo and Juliet' revival: First look unveiled

Kit Connor and Rachel Zegler are ready to bring Romeo and Juliet back to life in a Broadway production. The production is set to begin performances on September 26 and to open on October 24 at Circle in the Square Theatre. Kit Connor and Rachel Zegler take Broadway 'Romeo and Juliet' revival.(Instagram)

Zelger has also appeared as a Juliet-inspired character, Maria, in the 2021 film adaptation of "West Side Story." Alongside the Heartstopper heartthrob Kit Conner, Sam Gold, a Tony winner, is set to direct the new Romeo and Juliet play that seems to be leaning into the alienation of youth in a world of violent adults.

First look and fan reactions

The production's first look was unveiled on Wednesday, with a video showing Zegler and Connor flirting and dancing to a song by Antonoff's band, Bleachers.

With netizens going wild, “I’m so excited for this.”Commented one user on Reddit, “This one has colour!”

“She was in “West Side Story,” and now this is incredible,”a user praised Zegler. “This is sweet and charming,” added one user.

The production will feature music by Jack Antonoff, Grammy-winning musician best known for his successful collaborations with Taylor Swift.

According to the Internet Broadway Database, this will be the 37th production on Broadway of “Romeo and Juliet, one of Shakespeare’s most popular plays. This resurrection, which was first revealed last month, is being produced by Seaview, an increasingly successful production firm formed by Greg Nobile and Jana Shea and partially owned by Sony Music Masterworks.

The productions vision

The official synopsis of the production says, “The youth are f-cked. Left to their own devices in their parents’ world of violent ends, an impulsive pair of star-crossed lovers hurtle towards their inescapable fate. The intoxicating high of passion quickly descends into a brutal chaos that can only end one way.”

Director Gold also commented, “With the presidential election coming up in November, I felt like making a show this fall that celebrates youth and hope and unleashes the anger young people feel about the world they are inheriting.”