Why Justin Bieber was not protected from Diddy: Playboy model attacks former child star's parents for being absent

Amid a barrage of speculations surrounding Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' past ties with Justin Bieber, the now-disgraced industry “gatekeeper” has not yet been formally accused of misconduct hampering the former child star's well-being. Usher has previously referenced being sent to stay with the rapper-turned-mogul at what is referred to as “Flavour Camp” during his teenage years. The R&B icon’s claims already suggest that he witnessed “curious” things at the place as a youngling in the music industry. With Combs under fire from all directions possible due to his sexual trafficking and racketeering charges, his history with Bieber has also been a point of contention. Previous reports highlighted that Justin Bieber, recently a father, was struggling with stress linked to the investigation of Sean 'Diddy' Combs.(REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo)

At age 15, the “Never Say Never” hitmaker crossed paths with the infamous White Parties host owing to his connection to Usher, who, in turn, was mentored by Diddy. With numerous videos of a teen Bieber and his questionable friendship with the adult rapper at the focus of a media probe since earlier this year, the former child star’s parents have also taken flak for neglecting him at the time. Bieber and Usher’s names have repeatedly been mentioned when discussing the Bad Boy Records founder’s close friendships. However, neither has been implicated in any wrongdoing.

Ex-model holds Diddy and the people around him accountable; slams young star's parents

Former Playboy model Precious Muir, who was present at one of the hip-hop mogul’s notorious parties, recently opened up to The Mirror US, seeking to turn back time while emphasising that Justin should have been protected when he was thrust into the spotlight.

Holding Bieber’s parents, Jeremy Bieber and Pattie Mallette, responsible for the “Sorry” crooner’s fractured mental health – which has been amply outspoken about – Precious maintained that they should’ve been around him more. The model backed the surging reports about children making regular appearances at Diddy’s parties, alleging that she saw some underaged guests during the initial half of one of these gatherings.

“There is no way that their parents should have left their children with this man by themselves. So that itself should have been in there. The parents should have been present,” said Muir.

Further questioning “why the parents weren’t there and protecting their child,” she also weighed in on how people close to Combs couldn’t be expected to have the kids’ best interest at heart. “Nobody around Diddy is going to say, ‘No you can’t do that,’” she added. “So you need to be there to protect your child. It’s very strange to me that the parents dropped them off at this camp and picked them up whenever he decided it was time for them to go home, or whatever the case may be.”

Aftermath of young stars partying with adult industry players

Muir highlighted how being pushed into the limelight at such a young age often resulted in them losing “their whole minds” after adulthood. “They're not even functioning as adults because of what abuse they went through when they were children, when they were child stars,” she explained, while again suggesting that it all comes down to young stars not having a proper support system in the shape of a parent or guardian who puts their well-being over everything else. Talking down Diddy as a manipulative force in the industry, she continued, “Don’t just let some guy who you barely know who’s convinced you that it’s going to be okay. Because he’s good at that.”

The former model also insinuated the implications of a “young child sleeping over at this grown man’s house,” while pushing for the idea that young stars’ parent/guardian’s final say should be the holy grail. An external force, especially someone as influentially powerful in the industry as Diddy was at the time, shouldn’t be dictating these artists’ whereabouts. Muir reiterated that the music industry exec is “very good at convincing people to do things that they probably don’t want to do.”

However, it’s not just Justin’s case that has riled netizens against his parents. Jeremy Bieber recently became the subject of severe ire for handling his 6-year-old daughter Bay’s Instagram account and loading it up with pictures of wearing bathing suits and cheerleading outfits, in turn being targetted by child predators and adult men with leery intent, leaving disturbing comments on her posts.

More on the infamous Diddy camp

As for what more we know of Diddy’s camp, the ‘Daddy’s Home’ viral hitmaker said back in 2016 that when he signed a record deal with LA Reid’s label in the 1990s, the producer arranged for him to briefly live under Combs’ guardianship at his Scarsdale home in New York. In a separate 2005 conversation with Rolling Stone, he confessed that his living situation at the time opened his eyes to a- “totally different set of sh*t – sex, specifically.” Detailing what he saw at the so-called “Flavour camp,” the R&B artist said, “You'd open a door and see somebody doing it, or several people in a room having an orgy….” Although in some ways, Usher retracted his statement in 2016, he still firmly admitted that he would never send his own kid to a “Puffy camp.”