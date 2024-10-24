Diddy invites 13-year-old The Ring actress Daveigh Chase to MTV afterparty in resurfaced clip. Watch

A resurfaced clip from 2003 of Sean “Diddy” Combs has recently gone viral amid the mounting sexual assault allegations against him. In the clip, which has been making rounds on the internet, the embattled rapper can be seen inviting child actress Daveigh Chase to an MTV afterparty. Sean "Diddy" Combs invites 13-year-old actress Daveigh Chase to MTV afterparty in resurfaced clip from 2003 (X)

Diddy invites 13-year-old actress to afterparty in resurfaced clip

The clip shows the 54-year-old music mogul approaching the then-13-year-old The Ring actress backstage at the 2003 MTV Movie Awards. “You coming to the afterparty tonight?” the I Need a Girl rapper asked Chase while holding a drink in his hand. The young actress then nodded, to which Combs burst into laughter and exclaimed, “Yeah!”

Prior to the interaction, the pair had seemingly met earlier that night when Combs and Ashton Kutcher presented Chase with the Best Villain award for her role as Samara in the horror film directed by Gore Verbinski, per Page Six. While accepting her award, Kutcher hovered over her, telling her she was “doing so good,” and gently rubbed her shoulder.

Social media fumes over ‘gross’ resurfaced video of Diddy

Soon after the video went viral on the internet, netizens took to social media to call out the disgraced rapper as “sick,” “gross,” and “disgusting.” “How did it take this long for Diddy to be arrested? Nobody thought it was odd he was inviting 13-year-olds to his parties? This was approved and encouraged at the highest levels,” wrote one X, formerly Twitter user.

Another user said, “Diddy did all this publicly, imagine what happened behind closed doors. I hope they lock him up for life!” Many also slammed Kutcher for patting Chase's arms. “Is that Ashton Kutcher creeping behind?” remarked one more user, while another said, “There is no hell deep enough or punishment strong enough for this group of predatory serial rapists and child molesters.”

“This resurfaced footage raises serious concerns and highlights the need for accountability in the industry. If these allegations are true, they are deeply troubling and call for a thorough investigation. It's crucial for all individuals to feel safe and supported, especially in spaces where power dynamics can lead to exploitation,” wrote one more user.