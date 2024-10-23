OnlyFans model partied with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs reveals the ‘secret signals rappers use to pick up women’

Australian model and OnlyFans star Sienna Grace, who claims to have partied with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, revealed the alleged secret signals rappers use to mark women as “off-limits” to others in their entourage. Sienna Grace, an Australian model, revealed that rappers use specific signals to mark women as 'off-limits' to others.(Daily Mail/Sienna Grace/File Images)

The 30-year-old OnlyFans model shared with Daily Mail that a famous rapper signalled that she was “his girl for the night” by draping his sweater over her. “When I was backstage at a show with about ten people, [the famous rapper] put his sweater around me to be like, ‘This is the girl for the night,’” she explained. Grace claimed this gesture is commonly used to inform a rapper's group that a woman has been chosen and should not be approached by others.

Grace further shared that similar tactics were used by a three-member hip-hop group. She recounted, “Their assistant brought me out a bottle of Ace of Spades [champagne] and that was the signal I got.”

ALSO READ| ‘Diddy’s fault': Jennifer Lopez’s ex Ojani Noa reveals heartbreaking reason behind their short-lived marriage

“And then straight after the show I was ushered to a private room.”

Sienna once partied with Diddy

Sienna shared that she once found herself at a party at Diddy’s luxury home and recalled, “Diddy brought out his son's birthday cake, but while he was at the party, he wasn't very present and just lurked around. I feel like if I hadn't been there with the kids, things would have gone differently. He definitely would have tried to approach me.” She noted that she never noticed any suspicious behavior from Diddy.

Meanwhile, Diddy’s son, Quincy Brown, has launched a family vlog series amid the controversy which will premiere on October 27 featuring the Combs family during vacations and day-to-day activities.

“We stand united, supporting you every step of the way... WE MISS YOU & LOVE YOU DAD,” Combs family said in a statement.

ALSO READ| Justin Bieber's dad slammed for running 6-year-old daughter's SNS attracting disturbing comments amid Diddy scandal

The music mogul is currently facing serious legal challenges as he awaits trial at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Centre (MDC). The charges against him include sex trafficking and racketeering, and multiple civil lawsuits, including claims of rape involving a 13-year-old girl.