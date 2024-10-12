Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have 'had it with Hollywood’, considering move to Europe to evade Diddy backlash: Report

It seems that the allegations of involvement or complicity in the alleged crimes of rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs are proving to be too much for actor couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis. A new report in In Touch Weekly claims that in order to avoid the backlash from the Diddy case, the two are mulling leaving Hollywood and settling in Europe. (Also read: Ashton Kutcher under public scrutiny over decades-old Diddy friendship amid federal probe) Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are reportedly considering leaving Hollywood. (Shutterstock)

Rapper Diddy was arrested earlier this year on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering in a high-profile case. His trial is set to begin next year. A number of Hollywood celebs were friends with Diddy and attended his parties, the same parties where it is alleged that the rapper used trafficked women for sex romps. Ashton and Mila were known friends of the rapper and even attended some of his parties, which is how their names have been dragged in the case too.

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis leaving Hollywood?

However, due to the constant spotlight and negative publicity, the actors seem to have decided to move away from Hollywood. In Touch Weekly quotes an insider as saying, “Ashton’s so exasperated that once again he’s being dragged through the mud because of his past associations. First it was Danny Masterson and now it’s Diddy, and it’s got him convinced that there are way better places out there to live than Hollywood. In his view the town is just a cesspool at this point.”

The source added that since the couple 'had such a great time in Europe', moving there is an idea for them right now. "They figure that would be such a great place to live and raise their kids with a much more grounded lifestyle," the source added. The only thing stopping them is their business investments, which are based out of California.

The report quotes the source as adding, "The bottom line is they want to take the kids out of Hollywood and raise them somewhere more rural and away from all the superficiality and backbiting. They’ve just had it with Hollywood and just going up to Montecito isn’t enough of a clean break, they’d like to get much further away.”

Diddy controversy explained

Sean Combs, popularly known as Diddy, is a popular American rapper who was arrested earlier this year on charges of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking based on allegations that go back to 2008. An indictment alleges Combs coerced and abused women for years with help from a network of associates and employees while silencing victims through blackmail and violent acts including kidnapping, arson and physical beatings. Combs, 54, has pleaded not guilty to charges lodged against him last month.