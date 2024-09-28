Ashton Kutcher under public scrutiny over decades-old Diddy friendship amid federal probe

After Usher and Kevin Hart, it seems Ashton Kutcher is next to be dragged into the Sean 'Diddy' Combs Freak Offs scandal, which has rattled Hollywood in recent days. The actor has been a longtime friend of the now disgraced mogul, and now their ties are being re-examined. Diddy was recently arrested and charged with sex trafficking and racketeering. He is currently locked up in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center and has pleaded not guilty. Ashton Kutcher's past ties to Diddy re-examined following mogul's arrest.(@aplusk/Instagram, REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo)

Also Read: Diddy discusses party invitations to Prince William and Prince Harry in resurfaced interview

Ashton Kutcher is next to go down with Diddy?

According to a source close to Kutcher, who quoted to People on September 25, “Ashton has only seen Diddy in a handful of social and business events, all of which have been documented by the media.” Kutcher’s decades-long friendship with Diddy dates back to the early 2000s, but the actor has joined the long list of celebrities who have kept their quiet on the situation. The That 70’s Show actor also attended one of the hip-hop mogul’s signature events, Diddy’s White Party, in 2009, which witnessed an array of rich and famous personalities in attendance, as reported by Giant Freakin Robot.

Diddy and Kutcher appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden in 2018 where the latter said, “We were spending a lot of time together. By the way, if you’re a single man, there’s probably no greater human being in the world than him. We were having a lot of fun together.”

Diddy even jokes about the two arranging a pair of Diddy/Kutcher 2020 presidential tickets together. They also shared that they first met when the actor was hosting Punk’d while the hip-hop mogul was hosting Making the Band, both of which were MTV Shows.

Also Read: Kim Porter's ex demands to halt controversial memoir amid Diddy probe

Ashton Kutcher recounted Diddy’s parties in a resurfaced video

When asked about a fun story from one of Diddy’s parties during Kutcher’s appearance on The Hot Ones, the actor could not come up with any appropriate story. Further complicating the case, the actor has a long history of speaking out against human trafficking and co-founded Thorn, an organisation which works to protect children online and help break the cycle of abuse. However, he had to take a step back from it after he defended his co-star Danny Masterson in a letter after the latter was found guilty in a rape case. An identical situation seems to be forming with Diddy now.